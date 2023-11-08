Veteran of the Day U.S. Air National Guard Veteran Dennis Bullard

Dennis Bullard was born in Oxford, Miss., and attended the Oxford School system. He attended Northwest Mississippi Junior college in Senatobia, Miss.

He joined the 108th Armored Calvary unit of the Mississippi Army National guard in 1976. After serving 11 years, he transferred to the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron

Bullard deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield, Enduring Freedom/New Dawn, and Iraqi Freedom; he also assisted with efforts after Hurricane Katrina, and volunteered for a humanitarian deployment to Honduras.

Before retiring in 2015 after 38 combined years of service, Bullard was the superintendent of the Engineering Section of the 172d Civil Engineer Squadron, Thompson Field, Jackson, Miss., where he directed the civil engineering section. Today, Bullard is associate director of Telecommunications at the University of Mississippi, the commander of the American Legion post 55, and master of Masonic Lodge #33.

Bullard is a lifelong resident of Oxford, Miss., where he lives with his wife Carol, and several children and grandchildren.

We honor his service.