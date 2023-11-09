Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Bryan Landriscina

In 1997, Bryan Landriscina enlisted in the Marine Corps and worked as a field radio operator. He served in active duty from 1997-2001, and later in the inactive Reserve from 2001-2004. While working as a field radio operator, Landriscina served as the Company Commanding Officer’s Radio Operator with 1st Battalion 5th Marines, and 3rd Battalion 1st Marines.

Landriscina was selected to serve on a Tactical Air Control Party, which helps the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by way of artillery support and contingency operations. According to one of his executive officers, Landriscina was the “best radio operator in third battalion.”

Landriscina deployed twice during his time in the Marine Corps; first from July 1999 to December 1999, and again from August 2000 to February 2001. He also received a Humanitarian Service Medal for participation in Operation Stabilize in East Timor.

After service, Landriscina went back to school and graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in geography. Today, he works for VA and has recently become a certified personal trainer.

We honor his service.