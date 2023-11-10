Together We Served.com provides faster method to find old service friends

For many veterans, military service was a life-changing time that provided the kinds of experiences that few in the civilian world can possibly understand.

One of the most enduring aspects of serving is the strength of relationships formed with those who shared those same experiences, often under dangerous and challenging conditions.

Re-establishing those bonds by reconnecting veterans with their former comrades-in-arms served as the main driving force behind the 2003 creation of the veterans website Togetherweserved.com.

Togetherweserved.com was launched specifically to help veterans find those they served with. Now with more than 2.2 million members in five separate service branch websites, TWS has possibly reconnected more veterans than any other website or organization. The secret behind this high rate of success is attributed to the depth of TWS’s hand-built databases that contain almost every U.S. military training and operating unit that has ever existed.

To find a person he or she served with, all a veteran must do is enter the basic details of their military service on Togetherweserved.com, including the basic training school they were in and the units, bases, ships or squadrons they were assigned to, along with associated time frames. TWS then automatically looks up all other TWS members who served in the same assignments at the same time. That’s then presented as a list of names that links to their service profile and is ready to connect.

Not only is TWS able to provide every veteran an excellent chance of reconnecting with old service friends, but it can also be useful in locating personnel who may have been present at an event during their service that impacted their health. Those personnel may be able to provide a witness statement to support a VA benefits claim.

To find all veterans on Togetherweserved.com who may have served with you, simply visit https://togetherweserved.com/. Reconnecting with old service members and friends is just a click away!