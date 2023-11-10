Veteran of the Day U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Jennifer Harris

Jennifer Harris graduated from Swampscott High School in Swampscott, Mass., in 1996. She attended the Naval Academy, graduating in 2000 with a commission into the Marine Corps.

A pilot, she earned her Wings of Gold in September 2002. Her first assignment was Marine Medium Helicopter Training (HMMT) Squadron 164 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where she flew the CH-46 helicopter.

After training, Harris was assigned to the Purple Foxes of HMM-364—the first female pilot in the Purple Foxes Squadron.

On her third tour to Iraq, Harris flew as a Casualty Evacuation pilot. According to the Military Times, in February 2007, her helicopter was shot down on a mission a week before her scheduled return home. In her three tours, she had saved “a countless number of lives.” She was 28.

Named in her honor, The Captain Jennifer Jean Harris Memorial Trust Fund promotes leadership development in young adults who exemplify her qualities of courage, honor, compassion, and commitment to serving others. The Seven Stars Foundation was established in honor of the seven crew members of her helicopter. The Marine Corps League Captain Jennifer J. Harris Detachment 871 is named in her honor.

We honor her service.