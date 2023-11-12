Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Marco Aurelio Ladino Avellaneda

Marco Aurelio Ladino Avellaneda was born in Columbia. From a young age, he desired to help people and make the world a better place. He saw America as an opportunity to not only make his life better but also to improve the lives of others. After immigrating in 2009, he enlisted in the Army Reserve.

Avellaneda completed officer training in Texas. He deployed to Kosovo in 2012 and Kuwait in 2014, as an internal medicine officer.

Upon redeploying, Avellaneda returned to civilian practice as a specialized doctor. He specialized in nephrology, which primarily focuses on kidney function. He also served in the internal medicine clinic at Dwight D.

Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon, Ga., in 2018. Today, he continues to serve his country as the chief of nephrology at the VA Medical Center in Miami, where he also trains Veterans to become doctors. And he’s an associate professor in nephrology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

We honor his service.