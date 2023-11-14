Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy Veteran Cameron Zbikowski

Cameron Zbikowski, of Grandville, Mich., served as a personnel specialist for eight years in the Navy. His assignments included Naval Academy Preparatory School, Newport, R.I., Naval Station Everett, Wash., and Naval Station Miami, Fla., from which he deployed in support of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

After service, Zbikowski focused on his education and service to Veterans. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management (with a focus in International Business and Spanish) from Grand Valley State University, and a Diploma of Business from the University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

Zbikowski served as the director of Development, Policy and Communications for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Michigan. He was also the secretary of the GVSU Veteran Alumni Chapter, and had worked as chapter president for the school’s Student Veterans of America (SVA) program. His work as an SVA Leadership Institute Fellow and VFW-SVA Legislative Research Fellow led him to his current position, since 2021, as a program specialist at SVA.

We honor his service.