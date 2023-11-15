U.S. Navy

StandardAero Inc., San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $209,503,116 modification (P00021) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0110). This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (86 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (11 percent); and San Antonio, Texas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $53,389,094 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5501 to exercise the fiscal 2024 option for Dual Band Radar (DBR) design agent and technical engineering follow-on requirements to support the DBR systems installed aboard CVN78 and DDG1000 class ships. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (40 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (20 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Norfolk, Va., (10 percent); Andover, Mass., (5 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (5 percent); and Chesapeake, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 (44 percent); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $350,000 (30 percent); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 (26 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which $500,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sedna Digital Solutions LLC,* Manassas, Va., is awarded a $34,462,402 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-6132 to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, supporting material, travel, and equipment. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., and expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,341,221 (49 percent); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,233,366 (44 percent); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $1,493,730 (6 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $236,270 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions, Lansdale, Penn., is awarded a $32,383,357 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0038). This modification exercises an option to procure 27 AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) transmitter modifications, to include 11 LBC modifications for the Navy and 16 LBC modifications for the government of Australia, in support of the EA-18G Growler upgrades. Work will be performed in Lansdale, Penn., (76 percent); Patterson, N.Y., (12 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (5 percent) (labor surplus area); Woburn, Maine (4 percent); and Lancaster, Penn., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,595,069; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,598,151; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $19,190,138, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., is awarded a $9,997,059 cost reimbursement contract for the Advanced Controls and Decision Aids Based on Digital Twins for Power and Energy Systems effort. This contract provides for science and technology research into digital twin and advanced control technologies that have the potential to improve the performance of shipboard Navy power and energy systems through better tactical energy management decisions and a reduced cognitive burden on shipboard operators. This project will develop and demonstrate the application of digital twin technologies for Navy power and energy systems, primarily by providing advanced controls and user decision aids applicable to use cases pertinent to the Navy. Work will be performed in Columbia, S.C., and is expected to be completed in November 2026. The total cumulative value, including a 36-month base period with no option periods, is $9,997,059. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,997,059 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-23-S-B001 entitled ìLong Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.î Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-24-C-1301).

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC,* Arlington, Va., is awarded a $8,917,789 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6116 to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, and supporting material. Work will be performed in Fall River, Mass., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Fla., is awarded an $8,565,997 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-18-D-3000 to exercise option year six for base operations support services at U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $55,190,457. Work will be performed at Souda Bay, Greece, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds, will be obligated on individual task orders during the option period. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,042,445 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001923F0548) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification exercises an option to procure diminishing manufacturing sources, to include lamp module assemblies and filter packs in support of the operation of F-35 ProSim Projectors for non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (95 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,914,999; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,127,446, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Micross Advanced Interconnect Technologies, Durham, N.C., was awarded an Other Transaction Authority agreement with a ceiling of $134,269,798 to develop a domestic, trusted, pure-play, and open-access advanced packaging ecosystem for low-volume/high-mix production of 2.5-D and 3-D Advanced System Integration and Packaging secure solutions. Work will be performed in Durham, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 2, 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $45,580,580 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-9-2005).

J.E. McAmis, Chico, Calif., was awarded a $17,543,772 modification (P00017) to contract W9127N-19-C-0025 for stonework and construction for the mouth of the Columbia River. Work will be performed in Hammond, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,543,772 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Va., has been awarded an estimated $14,276,250 modification (P00007) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-B002) with four one-year option periods for advanced combat helmet pad suspension systems. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania and North Carolina, with a Nov. 17, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Sawasawa LLC, Los Angeles, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $8,436,656 modification (P00004) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1515) with four one-year option periods for moisture wicking t-shirts. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 29, 2024. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small Business

**Mandatory source