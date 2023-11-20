U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $94,136,532 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5408 to exercise options for fiscal 2023 Guided Missile Assemblies, shipping containers, and spare parts in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile Block 2 full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (42 percent); Raufoss, Norway (14 percent); Edinburgh, Australia (7 percent); San Jose, Calif., (7 percent); Mississauga, Canada (5 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (4 percent); Cambridge, Canada (3 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Hengelo, Netherlands (2 percent); Koropi Attica, Greece (2 percent); Torrance, Calif., (2 percent); Canton, N.Y., (1 percent); Ankara, Turkey (1 percent); Grenaa, Denmark (1 percent); Westlake Village, Calif., (1 percent); and various other locations each less than 1 percent (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2023 other customer funds in the amount of $92,442,840 (98 percent); and fiscal 2023 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,693,692 (2 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4): International Agreement between the U.S. and a foreign government or international organization. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5408).

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded an $87,951,267 option on a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C3101) for the operation and maintenance of six government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels. The vessels under this award include USNS Bobo (T-AK 3008), USNS Button (T-AK 3012), USNS Lopez (T-AK 3010), USNS Lummus (T-AK 3011), USNS Stockham (T-AK 3017), and USNS Williams (T-AK 3009). This modification exercises the second of five options of the contract in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-9, Option to Extend the Term of the Contract. The vessels will continue to support Military Sealift Command world-wide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Sept. 30, 2027. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $87,951,267 will be obligated for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal years. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C3101).

General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $58,891,505 cost-plus-award-fee contract for DDG 51 class lead yard support. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $418,559,309. Work will be performed in Bath/Brunswick, Maine (99 percent); and other locations (collectively totaling 1 percent), and is expected to be complete by November 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,015,166 (48 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,668,462 (28 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,110,621 (20 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $879,497 (2 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $704,818 (1 percent); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $180,691 (less than 1 percent); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $165,529 (less than 1 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which $180,691 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2313).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $41,681,993 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0085) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides maintenance, logistics, and program management support to meet existing and future retrofit requirements for organizational, intermediate, and depot level repair efforts in support of the V-22 Osprey for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (16.7 percent); Jacksonville, N.C., (16.7 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (16.7 percent); Hurlburt Field, Fla., (16.7 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (16.6 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (16.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,032,173 and fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $30,478,466 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5123 for capability package development and fielding, system integration and fielding, and in-service sustainment in support of current configurations of the AEGIS combat system. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,657,391 (61 percent); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,802,050 (18 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,727,822 (8 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,209,131 (6 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,067,058 (5 percent); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $451,860 (2 percent), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,727,822 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-5123).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $25,781,609 cost-plus-award-fee contract for DDG 51 class follow yard support. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $185,070,696.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (98 percent); and other locations (less than 1 percent each, and collectively totaling 2 percent), and is expected to be complete by December 2024. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $10,528,014 (43 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $7,332,901 (30 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $5,587,750 (23 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $696,695 (3 percent); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) $220,620 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2312).

L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded a modification with a maximum potential value of $15,000,000 under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (N00039-15-D-0043) for Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Low Volume Terminals (LVT) to procure Secure Data Units (SDUs) that support MIDS-LVT terminals and Link-16 capabilities. This modification will increase the current contract value from $693,961,006 to $708,961,006. The additional ceiling will be allocated between an existing contract line-item number and a new contract line-item number to the contract for the procurement of SDUs, which expires in June 2025. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as individual delivery orders are issued. This contract modification was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) – only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)) as addressed under Justification and Approval No. 23-410 and approved on May 5, 2023. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Cyber Solutions Inc., Indialantic, Fla., is awarded a $13,862,993 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N6523624C8006) for novel cyber technologies for use by warfighters in the field during tactical operations. The contract includes a 20-month base period and an 18-month option period for a total period of performance of 38 months. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $27,029,493. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,355,000 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Indialantic, Fla., and is expected to be completed by July 2025. If the option is exercised, performance could continue through November 2027. This contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the sam.gov website in which 27 offers were received in response to Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Broad Agency Announcement HR001123S0022. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.†

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $12,361,809 modification (P00008) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0042122F0146) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide ongoing development, implementation, test and certification of advanced waveform integration capabilities integrated into AN/ARC-210 (V) Gen5A and Gen6 radios formally released operational flight program and crypto sub-systems software for the Navy. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,361,809 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



MEB General Contractors, Inc., Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $9,032,255 firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded contract N4008522-C-0047 for Dry Dock 8 Saltwater System for CVN-78, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,032,255 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, is awarded an $8,941,051 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N6523624C8003) for novel cyber technologies for use by warfighters in the field during tactical operations. The contract includes a 20-month base period and an 18-month option period for a total period of performance of 38 months. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $16,630,514. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,478,000 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (80 percent); Sterling, Va., (10 percent); and Centennial, Colo., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2025. If the option is exercised, performance could continue through November 2027. This contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the sam.gov website in which 27 offers were received in response to Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Broad Agency Announcement HR001123S0022. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.†

Manhattan Construction Co., Arlington, Va., is awarded an $8,900,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N40080-18-C-0005 for P-275 Electronic Science and Laboratory, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $90,698,910. The contract modification is for time and cost impacts of general conditions and labor escalation related to government-caused delays and B75 building information modeling and architecture-engineering design efforts. Work was performed at the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., and was completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,900,000 will be obligated at time of award, and $1,691,902 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

MBF Architects P.A., New Bern, N.C., is awarded a $7,865,013 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N40085-23-F-4387 for design of an aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, N.C., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,865,013 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Labatt Food Service, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $91,485,092 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 546-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is May 17, 2025. Using customers are Army, Air Force and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-24-D-3000).

U.S. Army

HDR Architecture, Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 16, 2031. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-24-D-1001).†

John H. Northrop & Associates Inc.,* Clifton, Va., was awarded a $29,536,424 firm-fixed-price contract for professional engineering and analysis services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-F-0006).†

U.S. Air Force

Pacific Defense Strategies, Inc., El Segundo, Calif., was awarded a $31,256,281 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a Sensor Open System Architecture aligned solution for a reconfigurable radio frequency sensing payload. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by October 2027. This was a competitive solicitation with one offer received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (3620) funds in the amount of $9,446,815 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X009).

Valkyrie Enterprises LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded a $17,228,290 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable contract for communication engineering and installation support services. This contract provides for the engineering of network solutions and installation services to ensure availability of critical communication information systems to forward deployed forces supporting the U.S.† Central Command area of responsibility. Work will be performed at, but not limited to, various sites in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2024. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,500,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Va., is the contracting activity (FA4890-24-C-0005).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded an $11,870,018 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00003) to previously awarded contract FA8682-23-C-B001 for the exercise of an option for four additional Lot 8 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles with containers being produced under the basic contract, and replenishment spares for the Navy. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $633,251,559. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and Troy, Ala., and is expected to be completed by July 18, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Navy weapons procurement funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Tom & Jerry Inc., Kansas City, Kansas, was awarded a $13,413,297 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92239-24-D-0002) for event coordination for all Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) events in various USASOC unit locations nationwide. The USASOC POTFF program aims to build and implement a holistic approach to address the strain of the high pace environment and mission on the special operations force. This award consists of a minimum guarantee of two task orders and a maximum of 30 task orders per ordering period. Fiscal 2024 Major Force Program 11 funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed in Fort Liberty, N.C., Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Fort Carson, Colo., Fort Campbell, Ky., Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Fort Moore, Ga., and Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. This contracting action was a competitive HUBZone set-aside, best value trade-off evaluation that was conducted in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations, Part 15, 16.505, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 215, 216.505, and supplemented by the Special Operations Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business