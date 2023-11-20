Headlines — November 20

News

US sanctions Iran-backed militia members attacking US forces

Six people affiliated with the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Kataeb Hezbollah were sanctioned.

US, Philippine Marines practice defending island as defense chiefs meet

American and Philippine Marines practiced their defense of a beach Nov. 16 on the island of Palawan, close to disputed sea territory where Philippine and Chinese vessels have clashed in recent weeks.

Netherlands budgets $2.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine

The Netherlands is making $2 billion ($2.2 billion) available for military aid to Ukraine in 2024, the Dutch Ministry of Defence said.

Business

Industry group rejects EU blame in missed ammo target for Ukraine

Ammunition makers are not to blame for Europeís failure to deliver one million shells to Ukraine, the continent’s industry association has claimed in response to accusations from European defense officials.

Northrop pushes Battle Command tool to a missile-defense hungry Europe

As European nations rush to buy interceptors, launchers and radars for missile defense, U.S. contractor Northrop Grumman sees an opening for its software designed to connect all the pieces.

Boeing aims to ‘stabilize’ defense business as it pitches Mideast countries

New commercial sales and a NATO purchase cheer company officials after a downbeat earnings call.

Brazilian firm Mac Jee unveils exploding drone, with demo in months

A Brazilian defense organization has introduced an exploding drone prototype dubbed Anshar.

Greek drone maker nears first surveillance drone sale to Athens

A year after unveiling Greece’s first surveillance drone, manufacturer Hellenic Aerospace Industry said an order from the country’s Defense Ministry is imminent, while the company’s combat model is still looking for takers.

NATO to buy 6 Boeing Wedgetails to update surveillance capability

NATO has opted to buy six E-7A Wedgetail surveillance planes built by U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing as the 31-nation military alliance looks to update its eyes in the sky.

Defense

Amid recruiting woes, Army sent letters to soldiers separated for vaccine refusal

The Army separated 1,903 active duty soldiers for COVID-19 vaccine refusal. Letters were sent to approximately 1,900.

New Air Force chief of staff vows faster, more nimble service as he officially takes command

The Air Force is going to have to move faster if it’s going to keep up with rapidly developing threats and challenges, the service’s 23rd chief of staff, Gen. David W. Allvin, said Nov. 17 in a ceremony marking his elevation to the role.

Veterans

VA announces changes meant to stop foreclosures on veterans using VA-backed loans

The Department of Veterans Affairs is extending a pandemic-era program that helped financially-strapped veterans keep their homes after criticism that it wasn’t doing enough to prevent those with VA-backed loans from foreclosure.