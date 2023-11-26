Veteran of the Day: U.S. Air Force Veteran Judith A. Fedder

From serving at the highest levels of the U.S. Air Force to working at various prestigious corporations in the private sector, Judith Fedder has led an exceptional life. She began her military journey with graduation from the Air Force ROTC Program at Michigan State University in 1980. After taking a course in aircraft maintenance in 1981, she pursued a career as a maintainer.

Throughout her career, Fedder served in several positions, the first of which included assignment as an officer in charge with the 71st Aircraft Maintenance Unit as well as with the Maintenance Branch at the 1st Equipment Marine Squadron. She then attended Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama in May 1984, before later serving as deputy chief of staff for logistics at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Fedder then served with the 31st Logistics Group at Aviano Air Base in Italy. Additionally, after serving in Florida, Alabama and Washington, D.C. for several years, she served in Portugal as commander of the Forces Azores at Lajes Field.

Upon her return to the U.S., Fedder served in several high-ranking positions, including as executive officer to the chief of staff of the Air Force, deputy director of legislative liaison and commander of the 76th Maintenance Wing. Then, in 2011, she became the deputy chief of staff for logistics, installations and mission support. Her role focused on managing the readiness of logistics, aircraft and missiles, as well as forming policies and providing budget estimates. She served in that position until her retirement in 2015.

Throughout her career, Fedder earned a multitude of medals, including an Air Force Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, a Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, a Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, a Joint Service Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster and a Defense Superior Service Medal.

Fedder’s retirement capped a unique 35-year career with the Air Force; however, her professional career did not end there. Shortly after retiring, she worked at Boeing, an aircraft company, as a senior director. She left Boeing in 2017 and founded her own consulting firm, JFedder Consulting, only a month later. In 2019, she also became a board member for GelSight, a sensing technology company, and joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a senior adviser. Joining the board of directors of Aersale Corporation in July 2022 and serving on the board of the Institute for Defense and Business, Fedder now serves on three boards and works in both BCG and her independent firm.

Fedder’s success is not limited to her career. She is married to Maj. Charles Fix, also a veteran, and she has a son, 2nd Lt. Adam Fix, both of whom pinned her third star in 2011. Her family’s military service also extends to her maiden family: Her father served in the Army, and her sister served for 20 years.

We honor her service.