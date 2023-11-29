Veteran of the Day: U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lee Trevino

Born in December 1939 in Garland, Texas, Lee Buck Trevino was raised in a Mexican family by his mother, Juanita Trevino, and grandfather, Joe Trevino. Being a child of poverty, the boy regularly missed school, and by the age of five, he was already working in the cotton fields. However, when he was a teenager, his luck began to change after his uncle introduced him to golf. He immediately fell in love with the sport. It was not long before he was working as a caddy at the Dallas Athletic Club, making $30 a week while practicing as much as he could.

When Trevino was 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. From 1956 to 1960, he served as a machine gunner in the 3rd Marine Division. His love of golf did not wane, and he continued to play the sport with other Marines who were also avid golfers. During his time in Asia, he participated in many Armed Forces tournaments along with fellow Marine and professional golfer Orville Moody. Trevino was discharged from the 3rd Marine Division as a corporal.

A short time later, Trevino began working as a club professional in El Paso, Texas. In 1966, he took part in the U.S. Open local qualifier. Despite his 54th-place finish that year, the next year would be his big break into the professional league. In 1967, he finished the U.S. Open in fifth place, earning his Tour Card and the accolade of “Rookie of the Year.” In 1968, he won his first U.S. Open during his second year as a member.

During his career as a professional golfer, Lee Trevino enjoyed a prosperous career; including 92 wins and 29 PGA Tour wins (21 victories throughout the 1970s alone). From 1968 to 1981, he owned an impressive streak of 14 consecutive years in which he won at least one PGA Tour event. In addition, he toured around the world as well. He won three national titles: the British Open, the U.S. Open and the Canadian Open.

It is no wonder that Lee Trevino is regarded as an inspiration among Mexican Americans all over the country — affectionately referred to as “The Merry Mex” or “Super Mex” — for his wit and skill, as well as his story. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981.

We honor his service.