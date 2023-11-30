fbpx
Digital Edition

by Aerotech News
Aerotech News and Review – November 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the November 2023, issue of Aerotech News and Review, our Veterans Day special issue.

In this special issue, we cover the history of Veterans Day, how it differs from Memorial Day, stories highlighting veterans – especially those that are now celebrities, meal specials for veterans and active duty, and resources to help veterans get the help they may need!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/110323AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gvjq/

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning November 3. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.

