U.S. Army

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a $389,000,000 fixed-price incentive contract for the purchase of MQ-1C-25M Gray Eagle Modernized Extended Range systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 29, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-C-0021).

Raytheon Southeast Asia Systems Co., Tewksbury, Mass., was awarded a $145,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for Qatar Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept of Target (PATRIOT) depot operations, technical assistance, and new equipment training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Qatar) funds in the amount of $141,630,794 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-C-0005).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $13,624,789 modification (P00308) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0018 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in South Korea; Fort Cavazos, Texas; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,624,789 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Gemini Technical Services JV LLC, Oklahoma City, Okla., was awarded a maximum $350,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Innovation, Integration, and Information Support to Space Training and Readiness Command. This contract provides for support services for military training, exercises, plans, and operations for Department of Defense frontline warfighters. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,758 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Acquisition Integration Office, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA2518-24-D-0001).

FCN Inc., Rockville, Md., has been awarded a $15,675,275 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract FA8307-23-F-0008 to exercise the first option period. The contract provides Elastic program enterprise license agreement endgame endpoint security software licenses and product training in support of three legacy weapon systems for the future Integrated Defensive Cyber System. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Chapman Annex, Texas, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and Hurlburt Field, Fla., and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,675,275 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Coastal Pacific Food Distributors Inc., Stockton, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $250,077,543 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This is a one-year bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Japan, Singapore, Philippines, and the Diego Garcia area of responsibility, with a Dec. 2, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-24-D-4000).

Forestwood Farm Inc., Birmingham, Ala., has been awarded a maximum $184,575,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 1, 2028. Using customers are U.S. Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-24-D-S770).

Gexa Energy LP, Houston, Texas (SPE604-24-D-8002, $63,946,933); and ENGIE Resources LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE604-24-D-8001, $9,589,108) have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, fixed-price, utilizing real-time settlement point price, contract under solicitation number SPE604-23-R-0400 for electricity. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. These are 36-month contracts with no option periods. The performance completion date is Jan. 31, 2027. Using customers are Army Reserves, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps Reserves, NASA, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Customs and Border Protection, and Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Using customers are solely responsible to fund these contracts and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Glenn Oil Co. LLC,* Lawton, Okla., has been awarded an estimated $51,063,913 modification (P00001) to a four-year, six-month contract (SPE605-24-D-4507) with no option periods for various types of fuel. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Texas, with a June 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Air Force and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Navy

Assurance Technology Corp.,* Carlisle, Mass., is being awarded a $70,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for optical and radio frequency payload systems development support and integration. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $70,000,000. A $22,053,060 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory(NRL), Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by November 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $132,400 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on Sam.Gov. The NRL, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017324D2002, N0017324F2008).

RLT Networks*, Denver, Colo., is awarded a $33,431,765 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide cyber survivability risk assessments and cyber engineering on major aircraft and weapons systems, as well as research and development of new systems for the Navy. Additionally, this contract provides for the implementation of the cybersecurity and cyber warfare system safety certification required to deploy new and updated warfighting system capabilities to the fleet. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed in November 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business set-aside; one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893624D0003).

Crowley Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., (N3220523C2506), is being awarded a $24,269,306 modification under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C2506) to exercise a six-month option under Federal Acquisition Regulation† 52.217-9 (P00028) for the operation and maintenance of six government-owned surveillance ships (T-AGOS) and missile range instrumentation (T-AGM) vessels. The vessels under this award include USNS Victorious (T-AGOS 19), USNS Able (T-AGOS 20), USNS Effective (T-AGOS 21), USNS Loyal (T-AGOS 22), USNS Impeccable (T-AGOS 23), and USNS Howard O. Lorenzen (T-AGM 25). Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Ipsos Public Affairs LLC, Norwalk, Conn., was awarded $12,806,156 for a twelve-month, firm-fixed-price contract option (GS-00F-123DA-HT001123F0033) to support the TRICARE Patient Experience Survey effort. This effort is to provide for Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) of: (a) the recently discharged adult and child inpatient population; (b) the CAHPS Clinician and Group Survey; and (c) the CAHPS Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Survey. The contract was awarded on a competitive basis, effective June 1, 2023. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funding will be provided later in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18, Subject to the Availability of Funds. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The period of performance for the first option year is Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024. DHA, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business