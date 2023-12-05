Search for Osprey crew switches from rescue to recovery mode

After days of intensive, 24/7 search and rescue operations for eight Airmen following the Nov. 28 CV-22 Osprey crash off the coast of Yakushima Island, Japan, the U.S. military jas transitioned search and rescue operations to search and recovery operations.

The transition from a rescue operation to a recovery operation occurs when the determination is made that survivors are unlikely.

The recovery operation will now focus on locating and recovering all remains and aircraft debris. Of the eight Airmen, the remains of three Airmen have been recovered, the remains of another three Airmen have been located and are in the process of being recovered, and the remains of two Airmen are still being located.

Staff Sgt. Jake Galliher’s remains were recovered Nov. 29, 2023, and the status of the seven remaining Airmen transitioned from DUSTWUN (duty status-whereabouts unknown) to deceased status and all families were notified.

Those names of the deceased are:

* Staff Sgt. Jacob “Jake” M. Galliher, 24, was a native of Pittsfield, Mass. Jake entered active duty August 15, 2017 and served as a Direct Support Operator assigned to the 43rd Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1, Operating Location – Alpha, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing based out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. 43 IS Det 1 OL-A is a tenant unit in support of the 353rd Special Operations Wing.

* Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minn., was a CV-22 instructor pilot and officer in charge of training, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

* Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah, was a residency trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

* Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, Calif., was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

* Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, N.Y., was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

* Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Fla., was a medical operations flight chief assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.



* Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Ga., was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

* Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and peers of all who are impacted by this mishap and loss of life,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander. “In times like these, where service to our nation is not just a personal commitment but also a legacy woven into the fabric of our families, the depth of sorrow is immeasurable. The honorable service of these eight Airmen to this great Nation will never be forgotten, as they are now among the giants who shape our history.”

Personnel and assets across five military branches alongside our Japanese allies supported the search and rescue operations and will continue to support recovery operations.

“On behalf of all of the joint U.S. teammates actively involved in the search, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan’s Self Defense Force, Coast Guard, law enforcement, mariners, and local Yakushima civilian volunteers for their tireless assistance in the search and rescue operations for our Airmen. Their selfless dedication in our time of need demonstrates the ironclad bond between our nations,” said Rear Adm. Jeromy Williams, Special Operations Command – Pacific commander. “We are resolved to locating our aircrew and bringing them home to their families.”

Units who will continue these operations include:

Japan Coast Guard

Japan Self-Defense Forces

United States Pacific Air Forces

United States Pacific Fleet

United States Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

Special Operations Command – Pacific

353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan

18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan

1st Special Forces Group

Support to, and the privacy of, the families and loved ones impacted by this incident remains a top priority.