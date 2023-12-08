U.S. Army

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., (W900KK-24-D-0003); Client Solution Architects, Virginia Beach, Va., (W900KK-24-D-0004); General Dynamic Information Technology Falls Church, Va., (W900KK-24-D-0005); Northup Grumman, McLean, Va., (W900KK-24-D-0006); Phoenix Logistics, Gilbert, Ariz., (W900KK-24-D-0007); Valian Global Defense Services, San Diego, Calif., (W900KK-24-D-0008); Veterans First,* Fairfax, Va., (W900KK-24-D-0015); Applied Training Solutions, Greensburg,* Penn., (W900KK-24-D-0009); Core Government Services Corporation,* Purcellville, Va., (W900KK-24-D-0010); Evocati Solutions JV,* Valrico, Fla., (W900KK-24-D-0012); Liberty Business Solutions,* Ladson, S.C., (W900KK-24-D-0013); and Nemean Trideum JV, Sierra Vista, Ariz., (W900KK-24-D-0014), will compete for each order of the $975,000,000 order dependent contract for training service support. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 5, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

NLGC JV LLC,* Detroit, Mich., was awarded a $29,688,389 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition, building relocation/reconstruction and construction. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tifton, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 10, 2025. Fiscal 2020 U.S. Department of Agriculture funds in the amount of $29,688,389 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-C-4001).

Robert Cummins, Bradford, Penn., was awarded a $12,232,464 firm-fixed-price contract to rehabilitate a road. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kane, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2024 USDA Forest Service funds in the amount of $12,232,464 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Penn., is the contracting activity (W911WN-24-C-8001).

Defense Logistics Agency

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,** as successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp., Beltsville, Md., has been awarded a maximum $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 199-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are West Virginia, Virginia; and Washington, D.C., with a June 30, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-24-D-0003).

Noble Supply and Logistics,* Boston, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 202-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont, with a June 30, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-24-D-0004).

City Light & Power Inc.,** Greenwood Village, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $23,470,368 modification (P00060) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8291) with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric utility system at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Utah, with a Nov. 30, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2064 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $60,299,575 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5105 for AEGIS J7 baseline computer program development and integration. This requirement involves Foreign Military Sales to the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. Work was performed in Moorestown, N.J., (91 percent); and Yokohama, Japan (9 percent), and was completed in July 2022. Foreign Military Sales (Japan) funds in the amount of $1,008,332 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The McHenry Management Group of Chesapeake, Va., (N3220524D0027), is being awarded a $38,100,299 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering and technical services associated with ship material assessment and readiness testing programs, safety management system programs, and damage control ñenvironmental protection programs for Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) government-owned, government-operated fleet and government-owned, contractor-operated fleet. This contract includes a five-year base period and a six-month option period which, if exercised, would being the cumulative value of this contract to $39,653,946. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if the option is exercised, by June 6, 2029. Navy working capital funds in the amount of $3,500 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will expire at the end of fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with more than five companies solicited via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment /SAM.gov website and one offer received. MSC, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220524D0027).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,252,563 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0046). This modification adds scope to provide reach back support for sustainment of all Norway and Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems, as well as associated consumables and spare material/tooling support in support of the F-35 program for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Eglin, Fla., (80 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $$4,417,521 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Continental Maritime San Diego, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $13,026,812 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-4410. This modification exercises options for the maintenance, repair, and modernization of the USS Momsen (DDG-92) fiscal 2024 depot modernization period.¨¨ Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $990,733; fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,095,297; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,940,782, will be obligated at the time of award, $3,940,782 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Va., is being awarded $12,460,677 for a firm-fixed-price, non-commercial contract for the procurement of 12 items in support of the WSN-7 ship inertial navigation system. This is a five-year contract with no option periods, and work will be completed by June 2028. All work will be performed in Charlottesville, Va. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-UA09).

Robertson Fuel Systems LLC, Tempe, Ariz., is awarded a $9,201,145 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the manufacturing and delivery of seven Delta Install kits, seven Tactical Bulk Fuel Delivery System (TBFDS) Forward Area Refueling Equipment kit inserts/Portable Fire Extinguisher kits and one TBFDS B-Kit, as well as associated non-recurring engineering, in support of the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Tempe, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,201,145 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924C0017).

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded an $8,716,398 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0810) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This modification exercises an option to procure 13 Lot 8 Night Vision System AN/AAQ-44 forward looking infrared kits in support of CH-53K King Stallion helicopter production aircraft. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $8,716,398 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business

**Small, disadvantaged business