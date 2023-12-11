Plane Crazy Saturday set for Dec. 16 at Mojave Air & Space Port

The December 2023 is a special Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The Mojave Transportation Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of the first powered flight of SpaceShipOne by unveiling a plaque in honor Brian Binnie at Legacy Park.

Additionally, Chuck Coleman will give a presentation about his work as the Top Gun – Maverick flight trainer for actors. Coleman flew 140 training flights with the actors during filming of the box-office hit. He will also show man photos of Bennie’s flight in SS1 on Dec. 17, 2003.

Coleman is an engineer, airshow pilot, test pilot, flight instructor with more 10,000 hours total flying time, with more than 4,100 hours in the Extra 300 series aircraft alone. He has performed in hundreds of air shows and given 3,000-plus rides in aerobatic aircraft.

He has been deployed around the world in aircraft such as the Burt Rutan Proteus utilized for scientific research. Chuck was a test pilot for ICON Aircraft flight testing the ICON A5 Amphibian performing FAA certification profiles and first flight of twenty-five ICON A5’s.

Coleman has an Aerospace/Mechanical Degree from the University of Michigan. He is also an FAA licensed Airframe and PowerPlant (A&P) Mechanic with inspection Authorization. Chuck gives instruction in unusual attitudes, and international aerobatic maneuvers. He is a member of the Screen Actor Guild (SAG). Chuck provided aerial support and helped to win the Peabody award for the documentary “Black Sky.”

The presentation begins at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. Seating is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org.

Additionally, the event will feature an historic aircraft fly-in, and static displays. Historic aircraft forms will be signed.

No dogs or other animals, other than service animals, are allowed on the flightline, and the flightline is a ‘no smoking’ area.

Thank you to our sponsors: the Mojave Air and Space Port; Stratolaunch, Aerotech News, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, the Loop Community Newspaper, Gold Age Flight Museu, the Rosamond News, Golden Queen Mining Company, Thom Lapworth — Civ Mil Support, Voyager Restaurant, and Karl’s Hardware with locations in Mojave, Rosamond, and Boron.