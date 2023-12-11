Retiring general says command of Edwards AFB was ‘An Honor’

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.–On his final day of active duty capping more than 30 years of service, the recent commander of the “Center Of The Aerospace Test Universe” described an encounter with an Army veteran who was leaving a hardware center.

As is often the case, Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Higer was going somewhere with his story. He recounted his teenaged offspring were outside the hardware center peddling popcorn to raise funds for Scouts USA.

“I was recently in civilian attire outside Loew’s (hardware) with my one of my two favorite Scouts,” Higer recalled. “There was an Army veteran, loud and proud, who purchased himself a donation with a large helping of popcorn on the side.”

In the parking lot, the soon-to-retire general officer performed his customary practice of addressing a veteran. “I come to attention and say ‘Sir’, or ‘M’aam, thank you for your service.’”

Speaking from the podium during his retirement ceremony Dec. 8, 2023, at Club Muroc, Higer asked the hundred or so well wishers in attendance, “What do you think the Army veteran’s answer was?”

He proceeded to save the best of the story for last, then asked every veteran in attendance to stand and be recognized. A score of men and women of varying ages and eras of service stood.

The room filled with applause from all the active-duty troops, friends, family and dignitaries in the room.

Higer then cited statistics from the Department of Veterans Affairs that the United States currently has about 18.2 million veterans. Higer acknowledged that sounds like a great many, but then he added the telling statistic.

“That turns out to be a scant 5.4 percent who have ever worn the uniform of all branches of service, all ranks.” He added, “That number is declining rapidly.”

Within a few years, that percentage is forecast to drop to 4.8 percent, Higer said.



“We are trending toward a nation where fewer than one-in-30 of us will have ever worn the uniform,” he said.

Compounding that, the American military family tends to stick to its own. He asked guests at the ceremony to raise their hands if they had a child, parent, or sibling who served, and many hands went up. The American military family replenishes its own ranks through tradition and bonding together.

“By contrast, from the years 1940 to 1945, 45 percent of American men had spent time in uniform,” he said.

“I challenge all of you to contemplate deeply about a time that will come when a wide swath of Americans will rarely encounter a veteran.”

The retiring commander urged veterans to set a priority on being “loud and proud like that Army veteran,” to tell the story of what it means to serve America.

So, Higer did not devote time in his parting remarks to external national security threats whether from China, Russia, or others acting as adversaries to American interests, “as worthy as those subjects are of our attention as individuals, and as a nation.”

The time will come to speak of that, but as the sun sets on his active duty career, he wanted to thank all the brother and sister officers who helped shape his years in uniform. Foremost, he wanted to thank his cadre of non-commissioned officers, the NCOs who accomplished the mission, and helped him accomplish his goals in command.

Higer experienced a robust and versatile career that included service as test pilot, leader at the Test Pilot School, and combat flights on Operation Southern Watch before assuming command of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards.

Rounding out his remarks, he asked all active-duty personnel, whether in regular service, National Guard, or Reserves to stand and be recognized.

“Thank you for your willingness to make the final sacrifice, and please thank your families for their service as well. I pray none of your families will ever have a Gold Star flag,” he said, referring to the flag conferred to families who lost a loved one in service.

In addition to praising the many, he specifically lauded the soloist who sang the National Anthem, and recognized the Blue Eagles Honor Guard whose members presented the colors.

“I adore the Blue Eagles Honor Guard. Their primary mission is to pay final tribute to our comrades at graveside.”

The ceremony was attended by Higer’s successor as commander of the 412th Test Wing, Col. Douglas Wickert. Also, Higher’s predecessor, Brig. Gen. Ret. John “Dragon” Teichert. Senior officer in attendance was Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien, Commander of the Air Force Test Center.

Higer urged contributions to two nonprofits that carry the torch for the Air Force – the Aces and Eights Foundation, researching cancer in air crew at https://www.acesand8s.org/. Also, the Flight Test Museum Foundation, https://flighttestmuseum.org/ raising funds to complete the next phase of building the Air Force Flight Test Museum outside the Edwards West Gate.

“We do not know why, but we do know that it is a fact that air crew develop cancer at higher rates than the general public,” he said. “I urge all of you to take every opportunity to get cancer screenings.”

Speaking as a survivor who has “faced my own mortality,” he said early detection, “will save your life, and preserve as much of your lifestyle as possible.”

As for the museum, he said, when completed, it will serve not only to inspire future service but will be a national center for STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math education.

Higer thanked his wife, Leslie, who served as an Air Force lieutenant colonel, for her service, and the depth of her support, and thanked his children.

Once all the thanks were shared, Higer returned to the story of the “loud and proud Army vet” who bought popcorn from the teenage Scouts, the young people who are the pride and joy of Higer’s life.

The general said he is not exploring career opportunities, but they will compete for time he intends to devote to his family. Suggesting golf with a grandparent, his offspring responded quickly, “Let’s go camping.”

After Higer thanked the Army veteran for his service, “He stopped, and looked at me. He came to attention, and said, genuinely, ‘It was an honor.’”

Preparing to complete his last day of more than 30 years in service, he said, “I am at peace.”

And, the retiring general concluded, “It was an honor.”