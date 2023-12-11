fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

USAF F-16 crashes in sea near South Korea, pilot safe

by stuart
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off from an alternate departure and landing surface at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. Once activated, an ADLS provides aircraft a safe and effective surface to take-off from and land on in the event the main runway is unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing in South Korea, crashed at approximately 8:43 a.m., local time, Dec. 11, 2023.

The pilot from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base ejected over the Yellow Sea and was recovered by Republic of Korea Maritime Forces awake and in stable condition.

He will be evaluated further at Kunsan AB.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th FW commander.

The cause of the in-flight emergency is unknown and the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Further details regarding the incident will not be made available until the conclusion of the investigation.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

More nations meet to address...
 By by David Vergun, DOD News
Chief Master Sgt. David A....
 By stuart
Successful live fire demo clears...
 By stuart
U.S. Marine Corps orders more...
 By stuart
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit