Lockheed Martin delivers first precision strike missiles to US Army

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first Precision Strike Missiles to the U.S. Army providing long-range precision fires capability and achieving a major modernization milestone.

Initial deliveries followed a successful production qualification test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., in November.

“Thanks to the close collaboration between Army and Lockheed Martin teams, we accelerated PrSM’s development program on an aggressive schedule to deliver this next-generation missile faster than ever before,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We’re proud to help the Army achieve this top modernization priority for long-range deterrent capability.”

To meet the Army’s PrSM Early Operational Capability (EOC), Lockheed Martin is using digital tools such as augmented reality, ARISE advanced modeling and simulation, data analytics, and software factory to advance development and improve producibility, quality and performance.

Subsequent deliveries of PrSM will continue as Lockheed Martin ramps manufacturing efforts and produces additional EOC missiles to fulfill current contracts supporting the Army’s modernization priorities.

PrSM is the U.S. Army’s next generation long-range precision strike missile capable of neutralizing targets beyond 400 kilometers. The new surface-to-surface weapon features open systems architecture design for maximum flexibility, is modular for future growth and is HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) compatible.