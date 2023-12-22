U.S. Army

TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nev., was awarded a $692,886,684 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for planning, conducting, analyzing, and reporting the results of developmental tests, production tests and other tests. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 13, 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-D-0004).† †

Kokosing Alberici Traylor LLC, Westerville, Ohio, was awarded a $210,189,500 modification (P00007) to contract W911XK-22-C-0006 for chamber monoliths at Soo Lock. Work will be performed in Sault Saint Marie, Minn., with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2028. Fiscal 2015-2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $210,189,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit, Mich., is the contracting activity.†

ASJ-NASCO JV LLC,* Lampasas, Texas, was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, upgrade, and construction of real property facilities for Fort Johnson, Louisiana, and surrounding areas. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-D-0013).†

Eastern Construction & Electric Inc.,* Wrightstown, N.J., was awarded an $18,144,999 firm-fixed-price contract for facility design, build and restoration services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Dix, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $18,144,999 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0004).†

Engineering Research and Consulting Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $17,992,287 modification (P00030) to contract W91CRB-22-F-0282 for engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 19, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.† †

Westech International, Albuquerque, N.M., was awarded a $14,138,306 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for logistics support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of June 17, 2029. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $205,165 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-F-0039).†

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio, was awarded a $9,886,909 modification (P00006) to contract W91CRB-21-D-0003 for tires. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.†

Shimmick Construction Co. Inc., Irvine, Calif., was awarded a $9,881,973 modification (P00019) to contract W912P5-17-C-0007 for steel and concrete overruns for the Chickamauga Lock replacement project. Work will be performed in Chattanooga, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 7, 2026. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,881,973 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity.†

Montana State University Inc., Bozeman, Mont., was awarded a $9,135,000 modification (P00004) to contract W911W6-18-C-0050 to evaluate and detail the current challenges in manufacturing primary aircraft structures using stretch-broken carbon fiber. Work will be performed in Bozeman, Mont., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,135,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.†

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $663,134,662 modification (P00092) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, cost reimbursable contract (N0001921C0020). This modification adds scope to provide logistics support, to include ground maintenance activities, action request solution, depot activation activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems for the Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); Orlando, Fla., (26 percent); Greeneville, S.C., (11 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $246,914,605; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $142,762,214; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,824,767; FMS customer funds in the amount of $63,194,514; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $145,438,562 will be obligated at time of award, $454,501,586 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $168,199,286 firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract. This contract procures long-lead time materials for 21 full rate production lot 9 CH-53K King Stallion aircraft in support of the Marine Corp. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $168,199,286 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924C0009).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $138,456,123 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract to procure various special tooling and special test equipment in support of production, retrofit modifications and flight test instrumentation for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Merrimack, N.H., (46 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (18.3 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (11.5 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5.9 percent); Karmiel, Israel (5.5 percent); Hoogeveen, Netherlands (2 percent); Winfield, Kansas (1.9 percent); Cosgrove Close, Worcester, United Kingdom (1.4 percent); Wilsonville, Ore., (1.3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $14,276,162; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,409,392; fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,750,000; fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,750,000; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,912,896; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,912,896; FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,417,792 and non-U.S. DOD participants funds in the amount of $10,343,897 will be obligated at time of award, $15,325,792 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924C0011).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $36,763,925 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2443 for life cycle engineering and support for the LPD 17 Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship Program. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (95 percent), and Norfolk, Va.,(5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,308,771 (55 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,736,544 (28 percent); fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $750,000 (6 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $650,842 (5 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $428,435 (3 percent); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $250,000 (2 percent), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.†

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $27,964,670 modification (P00094) to a previously awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001914C0037). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of two Advanced Arresting Gear water twisters and 140 Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) Position Sensor Blocks (PSBs). Additionally, this modification incorporates item unique identifications requirements for a total of 280 EMALS PSBs and includes non-recurring engineering support for redline Prime Power Interface Subsystem Transformer Rectifier drawings and completion of revisions to support drawing releases in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (95 percent); and Tupelo, Miss., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,964,671; and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,999,999 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.†

BAE Systems, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $21,997,212 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and repair services in support of the Self-Defense Test Ship during a Selected Restricted Availability maintenance period. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,997,212 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6339424C0002).

Delta Resources Inc. of Washington, D.C., is awarded a $14,918,702 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00030-24-C-6030 to provide engineering and professional support services for the Conventional Prompt Strike program. The contract has options which, if exercised, would increase the value of the contract to $79,690,027. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., (93 percent); and Huntsville, Ala., (7 percent). Work is expected to be completed on Dec. 17, 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,250,000 will be obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $12,980,062 modification (P00006) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1020) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of four Modified Mission Rehearsal Trainer kits, to include associated site readiness and survey requirements in support of providing a smaller footprint of the existing F-35 Pilot Training Device (PTD), additional training capabilities allowing the Air Force to train a greater number of pilots at any given time to meet its growing F-35 pilot training requirements, more sorties flown in a PTD rather than the F-35 airframe, and interoperability with other PTDs. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (91 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (9 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,980,062 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minn., is awarded an $8,856,018 firm-fixed-price, definite delivery contract for 30mm MK44 Stretch cannons, with associated spares, tools, and gauges as a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract under the Foreign Military Sales program to the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. FMS (Israel) customer funds in the amount of $8,856,018 (100 percent) will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4), (international agreement or a treaty between the United States and a foreign government or international organization). Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016424CJ001).

Special Operations Command

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (H92403-18-D-0006) ceiling has been increased and now has a potential maximum estimated value of $200,000,000 for integration and testing support for the Medium Altitude Long Endurance Tactical (MALET) MQ-9 and MQ-1C Special Operations Forces peculiar (SOF-p) modifications, procurement of GA-ASI developed and produced aircraft modification kits, and analysis and studies to inform Government decision on potential future MALET MQ-9 and MQ-1C SOF-p modifications. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,011,000 are being obligated at time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2024. This is a sole source requirement and was issued under the authority 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1), Only One Responsible Source and No Other Supplies or Services Will Satisfy Agency Requirements, as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Northrop Grumman, El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $164,200,000 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for F/A-18 weapon system supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is Dec. 31, 2028. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense appropriated funds and working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4AX-24-D-9408).

Hermes Medical Solutions Inc., Greenville, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology system components and accessories. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The ordering period end date is Dec. 14, 2028. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D1-24-D-0002).†

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a sole-source hybrid, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee, contract modification (P00089) under Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. The total value of this contract modification is $157,151,560, inclusive of all options.† The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with period of performance from time of award through June 2025.† †This modification will extend all current contract line-item numbers for a period of eighteen months. The effort performed in this period will be a continuation of in scope support for the following efforts: Aegis Baseline, BL 9 (BMD 5.1.5) development, future weapon system development support, Aegis BMD in-service support; BMD ground and flight test support; modeling and simulation support; Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex combat system engineering, testing, site support, modernization, technical and logistics support, glide phase development, and Aegis BMD ship installation and planning.† Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,725,595 will be obligated at the time of award.† The value of the contract increases from $1,317,119,744 by $111,402,385 to $1,428,522,130.† Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $72,318,801 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery requirements modification to previously awarded contract FA8539-21-D-0001 to exercise Option Year 3 for repair services. This contract provides for the 407th repair sustainment of the RQ-4 Global Hawk Unmanned Air-Vehicle System. Work will be performed at San Diego, Calif., Salt Lake City, Utah, El Segundo, Calif., Sterling, Va., Las Cruces, N.M., Valencia, Calif., Joplin, Mo., Vandalia, Ohio, Troy, Ohio, Longueuil, QuÈbec, Woodland Park, N.J., Whippany, N.J., Indianapolis, Ind., Woburn, Mass., Twinsburg, Ohio, Medford, N.Y., Cypress, Calif., Wichita, Kansas, Linthicum, Md., Dulles, Va., Oklahoma City, Okla., Sunnyvale, Calif., and Macon, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 Contract Depot Maintenance Direct Cite funds in the amount of $25,000,000 are being initially obligated on the Option III order FA8539-24-F-0001. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-21-D-0001-P00014).

Integrated Solutions for Systems Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $29,755,595 second Small Business Innovation Research Phase III cost-plus-fixed-fee contract ($11,937,378 base and $17,818,217 in options). This contract provides for final development of the Common Munitions Software Defined Radio in support of the Government Reference Architecture. Work will be performed at Niceville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by June 18, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition.† Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,040,902; and Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies funds in the amount of $9,986,476, are being obligated at time of award for the base period of 24 months. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. is the contracting activity (FA8658-24-C-B001).

InfoScitex Corp., Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,950,601 modification to previously awarded FA8650-21-F-2623 to research, develop, and demonstrate new autonomous control technologies by developing and using a comprehensive simulation-based research and development capability. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $40,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.††

NWF Contractor Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., was awarded a maximum ceiling $9,500,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for construct targets. This contract provides for The Construct Target Re-Compete Project to establish a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity as a follow on to the previous indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity that expired the previous fiscal year. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 14, 2028.† This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2823-24-D-0002).

*Small business