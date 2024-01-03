U.S. Air Force

Chugach Logistics and Facilities Services JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials contract worth $248,898,862 to provide services and items that would normally be provided by a civil engineer squadron as necessary for the proper function and operation of MacDill Air Force Base. Work will be performed at MacDill AFB, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,721,260 are being obligated at time of award. 6th Contracting Squadron, MacDill AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA4814-24-C-0002).

U.S. Navy

Wunderman Thompson, Atlanta, Ga., is awarded an $140,693,436 modification (P00035) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract M95494-19-C-0020. This modification exercises Option Period Four in the amount of $117,498,433 to furnish supplies and services to enhance the Marine Corps’ recruiting efforts. In addition, this modification will provide supplemental advertising initiatives under Attachment J8-B, Advertising Strategy, in the amount $23,195,004. These initiatives will enhance the Marine Corps’ recruiting efforts. These services include a full range of services from the development of a tactical advertising strategy to the production of a wide range of advertising formats (e.g., TV, radio, print media, internet, and direct marketing). This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $140,693,436. The new total value is $662,269,278. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Ga., with an expected completion date of December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $117,498,433 will be obligated at time of award. The Marine Corps Installations Command Contracting Office, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Saab Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $47,533,212 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001923C0049). This modification exercises an option to procure three AN/SPN-50(V)1 Shipboard low-rate initial production, one installation and check-out kit, three onboard repair parts kits, and one depot kit, in support of new air traffic control surveillance radars, as well as interim sustainment requirements. SPN-50(V)1 is the primary air traffic control surveillance radar for Nimitz Class Aircraft Carriers (CVN) and Amphibious (LHA and LHD(LH)) type ships. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $47,533,212 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $23,255,671 modification (P00019) to a firm-fixed-priced order (N0001921F0064) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide continued manufacturing and installation efforts in support of aerial refueling capability retrofit on 25 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye fleet aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in St Augustine, Fla., (34.7 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (28.9 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (5.5 percent); Plainview, N.Y., (3.1 percent); Irvine, Calif., (3 percent); Columbia, Md., (1.9 percent); North Hollywood, Calif., (1.5 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (1.2 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,255,671 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a not-to-exceed $19,400,000 firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract to procure congressionally mandated long-lead items in support of 63, Lot Nine, full rate production T408 Engines for the CH-53K Helicopter Program for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., (labor surplus area), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,400,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924C0019).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,485,794 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00036) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to procure material and supplies for depot site activation and hardware material lay-in in support of depot repair capabilities for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,530,937; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,281,392; FMS funding in the amount of $1,748,443; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,925,022, will be obligated at the time of award, $10,812,329 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001920C0032).

Detyens Shipyard Inc., Charleston, S.C., is awarded at $8,247,286 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4092) for a 61-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). This contract includes a base period and three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative value of this contract to $8,392,011. Work will be performed in Vallejo, Calif., beginning Jan. 29, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Mar. 29, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,247,286 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was small business set-aside competition with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and four proposals received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minn., was awarded a $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price bridge contract (HT001123C0072) for Global Nurse Advice Line (NAL) support services. The Global NAL is a service to Military Health System (MHS) eligible beneficiaries. The Global NAL will provide access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Global NAL also offers customer service and care coordination services to include provider locator support, specified military medical treatment facility appointing services, urgent care referral submissions, and customized military medical treatment facility transfers to support the facility’s capability for eligible MHS beneficiaries. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,707,580 are obligated for contract modification HT001123C0072-P00004 to exercise and fully fund Option Three contract line items 3001-3007 for three months from Dec. 18, 2023, through Mar. 17, 2024. The total obligated amount of this contract is increased from $44,826,945 to $59,534,526. Work will be performed at contractor facilities, either in call center(s) or at remote locations. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

TM3 Solutions Inc. of Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $11,907,648 firm-fixed-price contract (HT001424D0001) to provide Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center (IRMAC) national capital market consolidated call center/referral management support. The IRMAC is an integrated, on-demand call center for National Capital Region (NCR) military hospitals or clinics providing referral management and appointing services for the entire market and serves as the point of contact for beneficiaries seeking health care. The IRMAC assists beneficiaries with appointments, navigating the direct care system, and providing referral management oversight. Place of performance is Bethesda, Md., however, based on mission requirements, the duty location for service-providing personnel may be located at a military hospital or clinic or an authorized telework location within the NCR. This contract was competitively solicited via the SAM.gov Contracting Opportunities website, with 22 offers received. Period of performance is Jan. 21, 2024, to Jan. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funding is being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Northeastern Market Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Hensoldt Inc., Vienna, Va., has been awarded a maximum $55,878,609 firm-fixed-price, long term requirements contract for the ARP/SPS-75 radar system. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a six-month base contract with three one-year option period. Location of performance is West Virginia, with a Dec. 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Penn., (SPRMM1-23-D-TD02).

JLG Industries Inc., McConnellsburg, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $10,153,206 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, long-term contract for forklift mechanical transmissions. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Wisconsin, with a Dec. 15, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-24-D-0010).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Aurora Flight Sciences Corp., Manassas, Va., has been awarded a $41,421,422 modification (P00006) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0012 to exercise Option 1 of the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $89,634,375, from $48,212,953. Work will be performed at Manassas, Va., (20 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (14 percent); Charleston, S.C., (6 percent); Bridgeport, Conn., (6 percent); Huntsville, Miss., (6 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (6 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (6 percent); Mesa, Ariz., (6 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (6 percent); National Harbor, Md., (6 percent); and Salt Lake City, Utah (18 percent), with an expected completion date of October 2025. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $15,786,711 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Army

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $32,412,200 firm-fixed-price contract for shore protection and beach renourishment. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 13, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $32,412,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-C-0004).

