U.S. Navy

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded an $867,666,667 fixed-priced incentive (firm-target), undefinitized contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-2227) for the detail, design, and construction of three expeditionary medical ships, an Expeditionary Fast Transport variant. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (87 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (2 percent); Newark, Del., (2 percent); Mandeville, La., (2 percent); Spring, Texas (1 percent); various locations within the U.S., each accounting for less than one percent (5 percent); and various locations outside the U.S., each accounting for less than one percent (1 percent). Work is expected to complete by May 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,833,000; and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,667,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $706,099,984 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (75 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $459,599,992 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2115).

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $182,807,762 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (91 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (9 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $182,594,582 (99 percent); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $213,180 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2112).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md. is awarded an $86,790,235 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services to include, planning and analysis, engineering design, assimilation, kitting, production and verification, logistics and in-services support, and technical management in support of new and legacy Mobile Deployable (MD) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and platforms. These services are in support of providing MD C5ISR products comprised of small craft, transportable systems, en-route communication systems, and intra-platform systems for the Navy, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and other Department of Defense (DOD) and non-DOD agencies. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (46 percent); Little Creek, Va., (32 percent); and St. Inigoes, Md., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042124D0008).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $53,562,109 undefinitized contract action modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2100) for Long Lead Time Material associated with the Virginia Class Submarine SSN 812. Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Ill., (15 percent); Orrville, Ohio (9 percent); Arlington, Texas (4 percent); Bozrah, Conn., (3 percent); Warren, Mass., (3 percent); Monroe, N.C., (3 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (2 percent); Florence, N.J., (2 percent); Mansfield, Mass., (2 percent); Farmingdale, N.Y., (2 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1 percent); South Windham, Conn., (1 percent); Benicia, Calif., (1 percent); Salem, Ohio (1 percent); Yaphank, N.Y., (1 percent); and other locations less than 1 percent (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $53,562,109 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Archbald, Penn., is awarded a $27,529,881 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 5,697 Laser Guided Training Rounds BDU-59C/B, and associated non-recurring engineering, as well as refurbishment of 1,899 government furnished metal shipping and storage containers, in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Archbald, Penn., and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $24,260,643; fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $2,678,605; and fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $590,633 will be obligated at the time of award, $590,633 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001924C0004).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $23,108,132 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F5334) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides for the production and delivery of Lots 15-17 pilot flight equipment, to include the pilot interface connector, chem-bio pilot interface connector, and the chem-bio filtered air supply, in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for the Air Force, Marine Corp, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,719,489; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,461,366; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,387,671; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,180,829; FMS customer funds in the amount of $910,127; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,448,650, will be obligated at the time of award, $13,568,500 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $20,738,742 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5408 to exercise options for fiscal 2023 MK698 Block Two upgrades and test equipment spare parts in support of the Fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Block Two full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (68 percent); Gilbert, Ariz., (7 percent); Silver Springs, Md., (3 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (3 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (3 percent); West Chester, Ohio (2 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (2 percent); Toronto, Canada (2 percent), and various other locations each less than 1 percent (10 percent). Work will complete in March 2026. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $6,812,804 (33 percent); fiscal 2023 other customer funds in the amount of $4,969,774 (24 percent); fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $4,922,222 (24 percent); and fiscal 2023 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,033,942 (19 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(4) (International Agreement between the United States and a foreign government or international organization). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5408).

CACI Inc. — Federal, Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $16,975,111 firm-fixed-price, second bridge contract (N3220524C4020) for worldwide support services in the functional areas of sustainment logistics including, Corrective Maintenance Logistics System support, Combat Logistics Force load management, material handling equipment, and ordnance handling equipment support and ordnance management. The contract contains a three-month base period and a three-month option period, plus Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, Option to Extend Services, for a total of 12 months. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning Dec. 20, 2023, and will conclude on Dec. 19, 2024, if all options are exercised. This contract was a sole source, unusual and compelling urgency in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a) (2) and solicited via SAM.gov website, with one timely offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $11,407,360 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0083) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for integrated product support (IPS) for all Navy, Marine Corps, and the governments of Spain, Canada, Switzerland, Malaysia, Kuwait, Australia, and Finland’s F/A-18A-F and Electronic Attack EA-18G aircraft. The IPS provides for the sustainment of the F/A-18 Automated Maintenance Environment system, to include software upgrades and training to support fleet maintenance activities; interactive electronic technical manuals updates and releases to the fleet; logistics support to provide on-site assistance to operators and organizational and intermediate level maintainers; establishing and running Hornet Support Centers required to support Navy and Marine Corps F/A-18 and Navy EA-18G aircraft; failure reporting and corrective action system maintenance; sustaining engineering to include engineering investigations, system safety analysis, structural appraisal of fatigue effects support, technical integration support, trade studies, and aerodynamic simulation/modeling support; maintenance planning to include logistics product data support; configuration management support; and peculiar support equipment (PSE) management to include analysis of aircraft changes for PSE impact. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,176,271; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,117,177; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $1,113,912, will be obligated at the time of award, $4,117,177 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $9,204,306 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0003). This modification exercises an option to procure 36 Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response data link pod assemblies for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., (90 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $9,204,306 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

PTC Inc. of Boston, Mass., is awarded an $8,309,113 contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6121) to exercise and fund an option for provisioned item orders in support of model-based production support. Work will be performed in Boston, Mass., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy, funding in the amount of $8,309,113 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RECONCRAFT LLC.,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded an $8,271,920 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2205) for the production and testing of one Norwegian Combat Craft Medium. Work will be performed in Clackamas, Ore., and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Foreign Military Financing (Norway) funds in the amount of $8,271,920 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $407,599,797 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00016) to previously awarded task order (FA8656-22-F-A071) for Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile-Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (HACM-SCIFiRE). Work will be performed at Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $27,114,155 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Armament Directorate, Agile Weapons Division, HACM-SCIFiRE Program Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Strategic Alliance Business Group, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $114,508,557 firm-fixed-price task order from General Services Administration OASIS contract 47QRAD20D1030 with a base year and four option years for the Chief Operations Office U.S. Space Force, for advisory and assistance services. This contract provides technical, operational support, advisory, and assistance services in direct support to the Chief of Space Operations in planning, coordinating, and executing assigned actions. Work will be performed in the National Capitol Region and is expected to be completed by Jan. 22, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,330,600 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-24-F-0035).

Darkhive Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $95,050,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8730-23-D-B003 for small unmanned aerial systems, software development and integration for autonomy infrastructures and platforms. The contract modification is to increase the ceiling from $4,950,000 to $100,000,000, and increase the ordering period from three years to five years. Work will be performed at San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 5, 2030. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, in support of AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

Rise8 Inc., Tampa, Fla., has been awarded a $95,050,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8730-23-D-B004 for software development tools and services. The contract modification is to increase the ceiling from $4,950,000 to $100,000,000, and increase the ordering period from three years to five years. Work will be performed at Tampa, Fla., and is expected to be completed by June 5, 2030. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, in support of AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

Second Front Systems, Wilmington, Del., has been awarded a $95,050,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8730-23-D-B004 for Game Warden platform and embedded services. The contract modification is to increase the ceiling from $4,950,000 to $100,000,000 , and increase the ordering period from three years to five years. Work will be performed at Wilmington, Del., and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2030. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, in support of AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

Sealing Technologies LLC, Columbia, Md., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, labor hour, and cost reimbursement blanket purchase agreement with a ceiling of $49,000,000, against General Services Administration Schedule contract GS-35F-056CA, for non-personnel services to provide multi-caveat analytical computing environment software development services. This agreement will not obligate funds at time of award. Funds will be obligated using research, development, test, and evaluation funds. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, King of Prussia, Penn., was awarded a $12,680,063 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop, integrate, and lab test DRACO 7.0. Work will be performed at King of Prussia, Penn., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,248,880 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8691-24-C-B002).

L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, has been awarded an $11,080,200 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8620-23-F-4827 for engineering, material management, financial management, and program management support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $23,767,531. Work will be performed at Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,080,200 are being obligated at time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Engineering Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

AAR Allen Services Inc., Garden City, N.Y., was awarded a $113,130,795 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the power unit gas turbine in support of the Black Hawk helicopter system. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0017).

Compotech Inc.,* Brewer, Maine, was awarded a $79,760,293 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment) contract for the production of the Expeditionary Shelter Protection System. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-24-D-0001).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $49,401,698 modification (P00042) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $49,401,698 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Kerns Construction LLC,* Laveen, Ariz., was awarded an $11,927,200 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of an airfield lighting system. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work will be performed in Gila Bend, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 16, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $11,927,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-24-C-0006).

Altan, Ankara, Turkey (W912GB-24-D-0009); and Exp Federal Inc., Chicago, Ill., (W912GB-24-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineering services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Onsite Gas Systems LLC, Newington, Conn., has been awarded a maximum $108,214,430 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for noncommercial and non-developmental medical equipment for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with six offers received. This is a five-year contract with one five-year option period. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE2D1-20-R-0001) and awardees will compete for a portion of the program maximum dollar value. The ordering period end date is Dec. 20, 2028. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the DLA Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D1-24-D-0006).

Hardwick Tactical Corp.,* Cleveland, Tenn., has been awarded a maximum $24,371,840 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a Dec. 20, 2028, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-24-D-0021).

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

Ernst and Young LLP, New York, N.Y., is being awarded a labor-hour contract option for audit services for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audits of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) financial statements. The modification, P00017, is for a maximum face value of $21,948,613 and brings the total cumulative value of the existing contract, HQ042321F0010, to $80,830,640 from $58,882,028. Work will be performed in various locations including DLA headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Fiscal 2024 defense-wide operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,948.613 are being obligated at the time of option exercise. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, N.Y., is being awarded a labor-hour contract option for financial statement audit services for the Navy and Marine Corps. The modification, P00015, is for a maximum face value of $ $53,895,294 and brings the total cumulative value of the existing contract, HQ0423-21-F-0002 to $213,541,561 from $159,646,267. Work will be performed in various locations, to include numerous Navy and Marine Corps command locations, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. Fiscal 2024 defense-wide operating and maintenance funds in the amount of $53,895,294 are being obligated at time of option exercise. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business