U.S. Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $772,299,996 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (50 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $772,299,996 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2114).

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $155,697,776 firm-fixed-price undefinitized order (N0001924F2560) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides for the production and delivery of 53 Joint Standoff Weapon Air-To-Ground Missiles (AGM-154 Block III C), to include 47 missiles for the government of Bahrain, and six replacement in kind missiles for the Navy, as well as associated training and test supplies and services, containers, technical data, engineering technical services, and inert equipment. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (65.29 percent); Monmouthshire, Wales, United Kingdom (7.7 percent); Vergennes, Vt., (4.66 percent); Reading, Scotland, United Kingdom (3.01 percent); Joplin, Mo., (1.74 percent); Goleta, Calif., (1.59 percent); Loveland, Colo., (1.58 percent); Richardson, Texas (1.12 percent); Tulsa, Okla., (1.11 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (1.03 percent); and various location within the continental U.S. (11.17 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,316,046; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $36,759,997, will be obligated at time of award, $2,316,046 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.†

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $141,510,746 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5123 to exercise options for capability package development and fielding, system integration and fielding, and in-service sustainment in support of current configurations of the AEGIS combat system. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 Research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $56,884,417 (53 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,268,284 (29 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,294,544 (9 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,627,181 (2 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,487,114 (2 percent); fiscal 2023 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,759,660 (2 percent); fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $999,926 (1 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $996,312 (1 percent); and fiscal 2024 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $616,676 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $999,926 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded $90,499,980 ceiling-priced, undefinitized delivery order N00383-24-F-UX04, under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-19-G-UX01, for the procurement of 30 position tracking systems in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. All work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif. This delivery order does not include options and work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $44,344,990 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.†

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $79,650,079 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0089) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for updated logistics analysis and products in support of configuration changes on the CH-53K. Additionally this order provides for the development and delivery of new intermediate and depot component repair capability, and all related analysis, products, and services related to gearboxes, the Air Data Computer, and aircraft hoses and tubes for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (75.64 percent); Bohemia, N.Y., (2.92 percent); Wallingford, Conn., (2.7 percent); Hamden, Conn., (1.82 percent); Christchurch Dorset, England (1.8 percent); Macomb, Mich., (1.55 percent); Elyria, Ohio (1.54 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich., (1.39 percent); Stratford, Ontario, Canada (1.2 percent); Bengaluru, India (0.03 percent); and various location within the continental U.S. (9.41 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,650,079 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $71,425,061 undefinitized contract action modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia Class submarines. Work will be performed in the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,499,950 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $59,474,832 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5405 to exercise an option for design agent engineering and technical support services for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, SeaRAM, and Land-based Phalanx Weapon System. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (47 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (15 percent); at sea and shipboard (7 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (5 percent); Louisville, Ky., (3 percent); China Lake, Calif., (2 percent); Forest, Miss., (1 percent); Dallas, Texas (1 percent); Picatinny, N.J., (1 percent); and various other locations each less than 1 percent (18 percent). Work is expected to be completed by January 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,887,807 (74 percent); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $663,655 (26 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5405).

Risk Mitigation Consulting Inc., doing business as RMC 2021, LLC,* Arlington, Va., is awarded $25,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N62470-19-D-2002. This modification provides for professional services for mission assurance assessments of installation and facilities infrastructure and facility-related control systems for the Department of the Navy (DON). After award of this modification, the total cumulative value of the contract will be $120,000,000. The term of the contract has been extended by a maximum of 12 months. Work will be performed at DON installations, to include overseas locations. Work is expected to be completed in January 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25,000,000 will be obligated on individual task orders. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($12,500,000; 50 percent) and the Marine Corps ($12,500,000; 50 percent). Naval Facilities Engineering System Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.†

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $14,305,018 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001923C0002). This modification exercises options and increases the ceiling to provide engineering support, cyber security activities and capabilities, integrated logistics support, material and training services support, software sustainment, and travel in support of sustainment efforts for the MQ-8 Fire Scout Unmanned Air Systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,901,344 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.†

Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC., doing business as Metal Shark,* Jeanerette, La., is awarded an $8,041,578 firm-fixed-price modification to the previously-awarded delivery order N00024-19-F-22X1 under contract N00024-17-D-2209 for a special study, design upgrades, delivery and quality incentives and for engineering changes for work previously awarded under this delivery order. Work will be performed in Jeanerette, La., and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,041,578 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire through the proposed period of performance. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Defense Finance and Accounting Service

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, D.C., is being awarded a maximum $200,222,745, labor-hour contract modification, P00014, for audit services of the Department of the Air Force General Fund and Working Capital Fund financial statements and examination. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and other locations inside and outside of the U.S. The expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2024. The contract has a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods, and is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $112,524,867. Fiscal 2024 Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $40,135,743 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0087).

Kearney & Co. PC, Alexandria, Va., is being awarded a maximum $49,238,991, fixed-price and labor-hour contract modification, P00005, for financial statement audit of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) civil works, and the financial statements for the agencies owning the funds sub allotted to USACE military programs for fiscal 2024. This contract has a 12-month base period with four individual one-year option periods. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and other locations inside and outside of the U.S., with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Fiscal 2024 Army Corps of Engineer civil works working capital funds in the amount of $9,161,366 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio is the contracting activity (HQ0423-23-F-0016).

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $107,561,001 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for vehicle base kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 22, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0016).†

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., was awarded a $106,555,732 modification (P00001) to contract W58RGZ-23-D-0058 for production, engineering, and technical and logistic support services for the AN/APR-39 Radar Signal Detecting Set Program. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.†

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded an $80,562,212 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of Peculiar Ground Support Equipment, day sensor assembly kits, and laser range finder designator kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-F-0093).

AeroVironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded a $65,402,691 modification (P00036) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0024 for the Switchblade weapon system. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $65,402,691 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.†

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $29,413,971 modification (P00001) to contract W519TC-23-D-0005 for the procurement of ServiceNow products. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $29,413,971 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.†

Head Inc.,* Columbus, Ohio, was awarded an $8,774,810 firm-fixed-price contract for equipment, labor, materials, tools and transportation needed to construct a hazardous cargo pad and related work. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Eastover, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $8,774,810 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, S.C., is the contracting activity (W50S95-24-C-0001).†

Defense Logistics Agency

Crown Clothing Co.,* Vineland, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $66,669,896 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for menís dress coats and collars. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 21, 2028. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-24-D-0006).

Galls LLC, Lexington, Ky., has been awarded a maximum $7,500,000 fixed-price, simplified indefinite-delivery contract for firefighter boots. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 21, 2024. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-24-D-5002).

U.S. Air Force

Anduril Industries Inc.,* Costa Mesa, Calif., was awarded a $31,115,802 firm-fixed-price delivery order for Wide-Area Infrared System for Persistence Surveillance SkyFence. This contract provides for a passive sensing capability, coupled with sensor fusion and artificial intelligence, for use by the 412th Test Wing to provide a complete situational awareness and a multi-mission counter intrusion and counter unmanned aerial systems solution. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, with delivery to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2027. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Air Force funds in the amount of $1,705,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9301-24-D-0003).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Va., has been awarded a $23,941,680 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00043) to previously awarded contract FA8650-19-C-6055 for bioeffects research of direct energy exposures. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,405,990 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Warfighter Readiness and Interface Contracting Section, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

OSI Federal Technologies Inc., Chantilly, Va., a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, was awarded a firm-fixed-price order (H92415-24-F-0014) with a value of $8,228,086 for Getac Rugged computer equipment, with a delivery of 60 days after the date of the order, in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Program Executive Office Tactical Information Systems. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,228,086 were obligated at time of the award. The order was solicited and issued using full and open after exclusion of sources, brand name, or equal acquisition strategy; consideration was not restricted to any one particular vendor or brand in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business