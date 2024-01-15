U.S. Army

Waterfront Property Services LLC, doing business as Gator Dredging,* Clearwater, Fla., was awarded a $17,979,800 firm-fixed-price contract for the placement of dredged material on beaches. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,979,800 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-24-C-0001).

U.S. Navy

Moran Towing Corp., New Canaan, Conn., is awarded a $17,667,600 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for eight time-chartered, U.S. flagged and Jones Act compliant tugs to provide harbor support services and ship handling at Norfolk, Virginia. This contract includes one firm period of 366 days with three 365-day option periods, and one 336-day option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $92,042,296. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by December 2028. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,175,299 are obligated for fiscal 2024, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The remaining $5,492,302 for fiscal 2025 will be added prior to Oct. 1, 2024. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and two offers were received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220524C4021).

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,775,974 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2602) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This order provides engineering and logistics sustainment efforts in support of the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters for the Marine Corps and the government of Bahrain; production and sustainment support for the government of the Czech Republic; as well as sustainment support of domestic and Foreign Military Sales customer peculiar support equipment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,148,147; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,399,310 and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,574,443 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $2,148,147 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business