Headlines — February 7

News

After Jordan attack, Pentagon weighs options to bolster base security

(Military Times) There are no plans to move troops out of Jordan, a Pentagon spokeswoman told reporters Monday, and U.S. Central Command continues to investigate how an Iran-backed militia’s drone was able to evade detection and detonate above a housing building at Tower 22, killing three U.S. soldiers and wounding dozens more on Jan. 28.

Your 2023 Military Times Pay and Benefits Guide

(Military Times) Whether it’s health care, retirement, family support, VA loans or education benefitss, make the most of the benefits available to you.

Will the Air Force bring back warrant officers?

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) Challenges with retaining highly skilled technical specialists could drive the Air Force to reintroduce warrant officers 45 years after the last Air Force warrant officer retired in 1980. The Air Force and Space Force are the only military services not to include warrant officers, who fill technical, rather than leadership functions in the other military branches.

Defense

House fails to pass Israel aid amid Ukraine standoff with Biden

The path forward for both Israel and Ukraine aid is unclear amid a House Republican standoff with the Democratic-held Senate and White House over a roughly $118 billion foreign assistance and U.S. southern border security bill.

Supplier bottlenecks threaten US Navy effort to grow arms stockpiles

If U.S. military planners’ worst-case scenario arose in the Pacific — having to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion — American military forces would target Chinese amphibious ships.

All Pentagon contracts should secure data rights, says advisory board

The Defense Innovation Board would like Congress to “enshrine DOD data access and rights in all vendor agreements.”

Army

Army picks deploying units to test electronic, cyber and drone warfare

(Army Times) The Army will select brigades to experiment with networks, cyber, electromagnetic warfare, small drones and loitering munitions while deployed.

US Army hunts for explosives to meet increased munitions output goals

(Defense News) As the U.S. Army seeks to drastically ramp up its 155mm munitions production to 100,000 a month by the end of 2025, the biggest concern for the service’s acquisition chief is being able to secure enough explosives to fill them.

Air Force

Robot wingmen vs. China: What a think tank’s wargame revealed about a key USAF concept

As the Air Force contemplates a range of price points, the tabletop exercise suggests cheaper is better.

Veterans

Easy access to virtual appointments, prescription refills are behind rising demand for online VA health care

(Stars & Stripes) Army veteran Andy Butzler said he prefers to attend medical appointments at the Department of Veterans Affairs via online conference calls rather than drive an hour from his home in Osceola, Wis., to the regional veterans clinic.