Headlines — February 9

News

Corps is searching for 5 Marines after helicopter found in California

After civil authorities in California on Wednesday located a Marine Corps helicopter that had gone missing the previous night, the Corps is searching for the five Marines who were aboard the five Marines who were aboard the aircraft.

Drone strike in Baghdad kills senior militia commander, officials say

A U.S. drone strike hit a car in the Iraqi capital Wednesday night, killing three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, including a high-ranking commander, officials said.

Air Force seeks retirees to come back to active duty

Service offers up to four years on active duty for returning pilots, security forces and others

Defense

Pratt & Whitney targets 2029 for upgraded F-35 engine deliveries

(Breaking Defense) “Like all programs, the continuing resolution has the potential to have an impact. We have not worked through all the details if we had a sequestration scenario,” Pratt & Whitney’s Jennifer Latka said about a stalled budget on Capitol Hill. “What I know now is that our schedule is on track, that we have identified funding to continue, and that’s not to say that that situation cannot change.”

French underwater drone swarm maker bids to reshape maritime surveillance missions

(Breaking Defense) A company official told Breaking Defense that the micro AUV market is relatively niche, but new startups are beginning to pop up, and it’s likely a similar trend to the proliferation of uncrewed aerial systems and uncrewed ground combat systems will soon emerge in the naval domain.

Marine Corps

Helicopter with 5 Marines aboard goes missing over California

The Marines from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from southern Nevada to San Diego.

Air Force

Air Force may bring back warrant officers to boost technical expertise

The Air Force is considering bringing back warrant officers, nearly half a century after the service’s last active duty airman to serve in the role retired.

Five years later, KC-46 Wing Refueling Pods still lack FAA approval

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) The Air Force’s KC-46 tanker has been plagued by issues for years now, most of them related to its Remote Vision System and refueling boom. But a Pentagon report released late last month detailed problems with another key Pegasus feature: its Wing Aerial Refueling Pods.

Air Force investing $1.1 billion in dorms after report on poor living conditions

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) The Department of the Air Force is planning a billion-dollar investment in its dormitories in the coming years, installations boss Ravi Chaudhary told lawmakers Feb. 7, as part of its response to a report on poor living conditions.

Veterans

102-year-old British veteran flies Spitfire on bumpy charity ride

(The Associated Press) A former Royal Air Force pilot has taken to the skies in a Spitfire at 102 years old.