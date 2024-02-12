Defense Logistics Agency

AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana (SPE7LX-24-D-0020); Ruta Supplies Inc.,* Dover, New Jersey (SPE7LX-24-D-0021); and SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois (SPE7LX-24-D-0022), are sharing an estimated $45,666,667 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE7LX-21-R-0071 for joint light tactical vehicle parts. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. These are one-year base contracts with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Georgia, with a Feb. 17, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, was awarded a $42,781,241 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only and firm-fixed price contract for engineering and sustainment support, other direct costs, and provisioned item order in support of Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One Systems. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $123,232,184. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (37%); Air Force (60%); and the government of Australia (3%), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by February 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,389,375 (30%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $835,205 (18%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,718,924 (36%); fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $600,000 (13%); and FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $141,934 (3.0%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,989,375 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via sam.gov, with one offer received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-6400). (Awarded Jan. 31, 2024)

Jacobs/HDR, A JV (Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic sustainment, restoration, and modernization), Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N62470-21-D-0008) to increase the maximum dollar value for architect-engineer services in support of the Navy’s sustainment, restoration, and modernization program. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $120,000,000. Work will be performed primarily in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic area of responsibility, but also worldwide, and is expected to be completed by June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are awarded. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems LLC, Manassas, Virginia, was awarded a $22,416,560 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for engineering and technical development and production procurement. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $116,039,941. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (30%); Groton, Connecticut (25%); Port Orchard, Washington (15%); Las Vegas, Nevada (10%); Cleveland, Ohio (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (4%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); San Diego, California (2%); and Kings Bay, Georgia (2%), and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,454,705 (65%); fiscal 2024 national sea-based deterrence fund in the amount of $2,454,705 (29%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $497,191 (6%), were obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-6240). (Awarded Jan. 30, 2024)

L3Harris Interstate Electronics Corp. (L3-IEC), Anaheim, California, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $15,141,987 modification (P00023) to a previously awarded contract (N00003022C2001) for TRIDENT II (D5) Flight Test Instrumentation systems support. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (30%); Washington, D.C. (7%); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Bremerton, Washington (1%); and Silverdale, Washington (1%). Work is expected to be completed by Feb. 8, 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,177,468, fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $599,666; and fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $502,216, are being obligated at time of award. No Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total dollar value of the modification, including options, is $15,141,987 and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $335,161,461. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $10,083,352 undefinitized cost modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001923C0003). This modification adds scope to procure production parts with significant lead times in support of equipping a Marine Corps short take-off and vertical landing F-35 aircraft with flight test instrumentation. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); El Segundo, California (25%); Warton, United Kingdom (20%); Orlando, Florida (10%); Nashua, New Hampshire (5%); Grenaa, Denmark (5%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,041,675 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $7,851,661 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042124F0190) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042121G0005). This order provides for software updates to interface the AN/ARC-210 (V) Gen5A radio with the CDU-7000A control display unit and associated software development stations in support of software development and testing for the Navy. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (40%); Huntsville, Alabama (37%); Puerto Rico (20%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (3%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,851,661; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000, will be obligated at the time of award, $1,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

RB Consulting Inc., Frederick, Maryland, was awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract (HT9425-24-F-0029) with an estimated value of $34,972,983 to support the Defense Health Agency Integrated Clinical Systems Program Management Office Technology Assessment and Requirements Analysis program, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems program, cyber security and risk management framework support, financial program support, and contract support. This contract was a competitive acquisition under General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Professional Services Schedule with two offers received. This is a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods. The place of performance is Frederick, Maryland, with a Feb. 19, 2029, performance completion date. The base period is funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,478,861. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $12,312,919 modification (P00006) to contract W9124P-22-F-0036 for IT support services. Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,312,919 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Ideal Innovations Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $8,876,770 modification (P00015) to contract W15QKN-18-F-0090 for IT support services. Work will be performed in Clarksburg, West Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,876,770 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an $8,106,101 modification (P00008) to contract W564KV-23-F-2001 for non-personal joint training analytical support. Work will be performed in Germany, with an estimated completion date of March 9, 2028. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $8,106,101 were obligated at the time of the award. Army 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Kaiserslautern, Germany, is the contracting activity.

