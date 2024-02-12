Headlines — February 12

News

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base begins retiring A-10 fleet

The first set of A-10 Warthogs from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, have moved to the boneyard after nearly a half-century of flight.

VA to ease benefits rules for vets exposed to Agent Orange in the US

Thousands of veterans exposed to Agent Orange while serving in the United States will for the first time be eligible for fast-track disability benefits under plans unveiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday.

Senators push forward with Ukraine aid package as their leaders say the world is watching

As former President Donald Trump and a growing number of Republicans oppose U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Senate’s leaders argued in strong terms on Sunday that the money is crucial to pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining America’s global standing.

Biden’s campaign joins TikTok, even as administration warns of national security concerns with app

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is now on TikTok, even though he has expressed national security concerns over the platform and banned it on federal devices.

5 Marines who died in helicopter crash in California identified

All were members of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, nicknamed the Flying Tigers.

Defense

Russia is using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite devices in Ukraine, sources say

Elon Musk’s company, once hailed for aiding the besieged country, now appears to be helping its invaders as well.

Biden doesn’t plan to stop Israel aid after human rights order

President Joe Biden issued an executive memorandum Thursday night stipulating human rights conditions on all U.S. military aid after weeks of pressure from Senate Democrats concerned about Israel’s reported violations in Gaza.

Army buys 600 additional Coyote counter-drone weapons amid attacks on US troops

The Coyote is a ground-launched, radar-guided interceptor.

Space Force may launch GPS demonstration satellites to test new tech

The Space Force is exploring options for expanding the capabilities of its GPS satellites and is asking companies to propose ideas for delivering low-cost demonstration spacecraft to help test new technologies.

F-35 engine review pushed back months as government takes closer look

A key design review for the F-35 fighter jet’s engine upgrade will take place several months later than originally predicted, as the government adds another level of review to the process.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

General Atomics debuts new XQ-67A Air Force sensing drone

(Breaking Defense) Details of the AFRL’s Off-Board Sensing Station program remain highly classified, though the effort is expected to field an unmanned aircraft that can fly ahead of fighters and relay targeting information and other threat data back.

Air Force

Air Force to start fielding MH-139 at Malmstrom, Maxwell in March

While the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester continues to have concerns about the MH-139 helicopter, the Air Force is on the verge of finishing developmental testing of the aircraft and fielding it at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.; and Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

‘A crime’: Air Force’s Kendall blasts congressional budget dysfunction

A visibly incensed Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall took lawmakers to task Thursday for failing to pass a budget for the 2024 fiscal year, and alongside the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, warned that Congress is giving away time to the Defense Department’s pacing challenge of China.

Pentagon acquisition boss: B-21 was designed for budget survivability too

The B-21 Raider was structured for a low production rate to make it less vulnerable to budget cuts, Pentagon acquisition and sustainment chief William LaPlante said Feb. 8, in comments suggesting the bomber may never be produced at high rates.

Big changes in store as Air Force, Space Force arrive at AFA Warfare Symposium

Air Force and Space Force leaders gathering here on Feb. 12 will lift the veil on dozens of changes designed to enhance operational readiness and accelerate the development of future weapons in the years to come. The highly anticipated changes will be announced at the AFA Warfare Symposium.

Veterans

Air Force veteran Haley McClain Hill lands $150K ‘Shark Tank’ deal for her military apparel company

Close to the end of this founder’s “Shark Tank” pitch, she was able to secure a deal.