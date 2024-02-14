Navy

Multi-MAC JV,* Yuma, Arizona, is awarded a maximum-value $85,000,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for compliance with air emission regulations, Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act regulations, greenhouse gas, and all other environmental media regulations to support Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense installations and federal agencies worldwide. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would extend the period of performance to January 2029. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps facilities, and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by January 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy), funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via www.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-24-D-0001).

L3 Technologies, Inc., Camden, Virginia, is awarded a $7,897,444 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-24-C-0018) for enhancements to communications networks. Work will be performed in Camden, New Jersey (50%); Salt Lake City, Utah (40%); and San Diego, California (10%). Work is expected to be completed in February 2025. Funds from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command other procurement, Navy in the amount of $499,000; and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command research, development, test, and evaluation in the amount of $1,990,000, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 425-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Alaska, with an April 15, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-24-D-0008).

Army

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912WJ-24-D-0001); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912WJ-24-D-0002); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912WJ-24-D-0003); HDR Architecture Inc., Boston, Massachusetts (W912WJ-24-D-0004); and CDM Federal Programs Corp., Fairfax, Virginia (W912WJ-24-D-0005), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering and design services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 13, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,723,680 modification (000188) to contract W52P1J-17-G-0091 for maintenance, supply and transportation requirements at Fort Campbell. Work will be performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,392,127 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Global Communications Inc., Rochester, New York, was awarded a $10,088,300 firm-fixed-price contract for satellite terminals, software and training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Romania) funds in the amount of $10,088,300 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-5004).

Air Force

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum ceiling $43,910,777 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for force structure support. The purpose of this contract is to manage multiple model and simulation tools and associated databases to analyze the air, space, cyber, and joint campaigns in support of the yearly planning, programming, budget, and execution process. To accomplish this, the contract will provide software development services, in the form of development, modification, maintenance, and operation of specified modeling and simulation tools. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 14, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (FA7014-24-D-0003)

*Small Business