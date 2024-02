Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16’s first flight. The event was open to Airmen and base employees and featured aerial demonstrations from the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demo Team as well as guest speakers from within the test and operational F-16 community.