Headlines — February 19

News

White House urges calm over Russian space weapon threat

White House officials on Thursday downplayed reports from Republican lawmakers about a “serious national security threat” being discussed in classified meetings, saying the matter does not pose any immediate danger to the American public.

5 Marines killed in CH-53E helicopter crash mourned as ‘the very best’

All were in their 20s ? and the youngest was just 21.

‘Profound bond’: Hundreds gather at Tokyo air base to remember fallen Osprey aircrew

More than 700 people gathered Thursday at this airlift hub for a memorial service and retreat ceremony honoring the crew of an Air Force CV-22B Osprey that crashed nearly three months ago in southern Japan, killing all aboard.

MADC2: Air Force CJADC2 plans ‘completely hamstrung’ by budget impasse, general says

“Not having a budget is quite frankly, it’s killing me, because my budget was supposed to double this year,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey.

The Air Force’s first female enlisted leader broke the ‘brass ceiling.’ Here’s her view on retirement.

JoAnne Bass recalled getting a phone call on her birthday, one that would change not just her life and career but also history.

‘All-around beast’: F-16 Fighting Falcon marks 50 years of flight, 43 in South Korea

Col. Matthew Gaetke first arrived at the home of the 8th Fighter Wing in South Korea 15 years ago as an Air Force captain assigned to fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Defense

LaPlante hints at plan to continue Air Force’s boost-glide hypersonic missile efforts

“Let’s just say that there is a plan. It’s not something we can talk about in this open session,” Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante told members of the House Armed Services Committee.

Cotton probes DOD on security risks of Chinese-owned tutoring company for US military families

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is urging the Department of Defense (DOD) to share information about the agency’s contract with a Chinese-owned financial corporation that provides tutoring services for U.S. military families.

Tricky E-7 adaptations complicate US Air Force, Boeing negotiations

The Air Force’s desired adaptations to Boeing’s E-7A battlefield management aircraft are proving to be harder than expected and complicating price negotiations, top service officials said Tuesday.

USAF plans stealthy tankers for ‘extreme threat areas’

Next-gen aerial refueling program will be “a system,” not just one aircraft, says mobility chief.

Veterans

More pharmacy problems endanger future of VA’s health records system

Newly discovered errors in how patient prescriptions are logged in the Department of Veterans Affairs new electronic health records system could endanger medical care for tens of thousands of veterans, according to the latest report from a government watchdog.

Former Obama chief of staff McDonough helms the VA: An exclusive look at his leadership

It’s one of the most iconic photos from Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House: There’s the president, looking grave in the Situation Room as he and a small group of aides watch a live feed of the special forces raid that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Lawmakers explore how artificial intelligence can boost care for vets

Lawmakers on Thursday questioned Department of Veterans Affairs officials on how to better employ artificial intelligence technology to ensure faster and more equitable health care and benefits for veterans.