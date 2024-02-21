Navy

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, is awarded $56,755,171 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N62470-20-D-0001). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Four for base operating support services at various installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest area of operations. This award brings the total cumulative value to $445,741,463. Work will be performed at installations in locations including, but not limited to, Washington (90%), Alaska (1%), Idaho (1%), Iowa (1%), Minnesota (1%), Montana (1%), Nebraska (1%), Oregon (1%), North Dakota (1%), South Dakota (1%), and Wyoming (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer design and related services. The work to be performed provides for professional engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build requests for proposals. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast area of operations and is expected to be completed by February 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via sam.gov contract opportunities website, with 14 offers received. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-24-D-0005).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $38,151,861 firm-fixed-price order under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00024-22-G-5311) for the procurement of AEGIS modernization kits for Navy guided-missile destroyers and allied nations. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. Navy (98%); and the governments of Japan (1%) and Australia (1%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (56%); Chesapeake, Virginia (28%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (15%); Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,398,008 (85%); fiscal 2023 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $3,971,738 (10%); fiscal 2024 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $980,290 (3%); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $533,086 (1%); and FMS Australia funds in the amount of $268,739 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-F-5302).

Defense Logistics Agency

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $46,578,579 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for innerspring mattresses. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a Feb. 19, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B009).

W&K Containers Inc.,* Mill Valley, California, has been awarded a maximum $7,669,000 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial shipping and storage containers. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a 270-day contract with no option periods. Location of performance is South Korea, with a Nov. 16, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8ED-24-C-0004).

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00094) under Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. This modification will reduce the ceiling for AEGIS BMD 4.2 contract lines item numbers in the amount of $33,926,020, new contract lines item numbers will be established for the development of AEGIS BMD 4.1.3 in the amount of $59,148,023 (inclusive of options) for capability upgrades, ship planning and installs, and program management support. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, with a period of performance from time of award through September 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development test and evaluation funds; and fiscal 2022 defense wide procurement in the amount of $10,205,544, will be de-obligated; fiscal 2024 defense wide procurement; and fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,111,105, will be obligated at the time of award and will be incrementally funded. The total net cost of this contract was increased by $11,480,639, from $1,428,662,130 to $1,440,142,769. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Criterion Corp. LLC, Marquette, Michigan, has been awarded a $32,516,144 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support of base operations and support services. This contract will provide all personnel, supervision, equipment, tools, materials, supplies, test equipment, and other items and services necessary to accomplish materiel management, ground transportation, vehicle management, traffic management, real property maintenance, and fuels management at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2029. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition, and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,002,232 are being obligated at time of award. Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA6643-24-D-0001).

Army

Logos Technologies LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $19,379,640 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for wide-area persistent surveillance hostile fire and unmanned aerial system detection for aerostats, manned and unmanned air platforms, static ground positions and moving vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $470,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-C-0006).

ASM Research LLC,* Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $12,253,813 modification (P00015) to contract W519TC-23-C-2003 for operations and management support services in support of the Army Training Requirements and Resources System. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 12, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,238,527 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

