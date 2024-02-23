Navy

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia (N00039-24-D-9000), is awarded an estimated cumulative $789,507,575 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity cost plus fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost only contract for procurement of SHARKCAGE Total Solution. This effort provides Program Executive Office, Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence Program Manager, Warfare Cybersecurity (PMW 130) with ashore and afloat SHARKCAGE systems consisting of integrated Commercial and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) hardware and software specifically configured to provide Defensive Cyberspace Operations analytics across Navy networks (e.g., Information Technology-21, ONENet, Navy/Marine Corps Intranet). Tasks supporting delivery of these integrated Commercial and COTS systems include design, architecture, testing, production, delivery, installation support, and integrated logistics support. No funding will be placed on contract and obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,936,203 will be obligated at the time of award on the first delivery order. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The period of performance will consist of a five-year ordering period with one option for additional five-year ordering period; work could continue through February 2034. Work will be performed at the Accenture office in San Diego, California, along with various naval ashore and afloat platforms and facilities. This contract was competitively procured as a full and open solicitation and five offers received via the SAM.org website via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Computational Physics Inc.,* Springfield, Virginia, is awarded a $67,391,437 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide scientific support services in the fields of atomic and molecular physics, radio astronomy, aeronautical engineering, astrometry and photometry of celestial objects, black hole research, mechanical and electrical engineering, solid state physics, computational sciences, stellar astrophysics, optics, database development, mathematics, astronomical software development, and space weather in support of the United States Naval Observatory. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $72,710,410. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin March 2024 and is expected to be completed by February 2029; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by August 2029. All work will be performed in Washington, D.C. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal operations and maintenance appropriations, or other procurement (Navy) appropriations, determined by the contracting officer at the time of their issuance. The award was the result from a full and open competitive solicitation with one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-24-D-0009).

Army

Cummins Power Generation Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $459,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for advanced medium mobile power sources generators. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2033. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-24-D-0002).

Altus LLC, Darlington,* Maryland (W911QX-24-D-0003); Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (W911QX-24-D-0004); Corvid Technologies LLC, Mooresville,* North Carolina (W911QX-24-D-0005); PeopleTec Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (W911QX-24-D-0006); and The Survice Engineering Co. LLC,* Belcamp, Maryland (W911QX-24-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for analytical services associated with target descriptions, vulnerability, survivability and kinetic/non-kinetic weapon effectiveness studies, support to current operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Golden Wolf LLC, Brandon, Florida (W912DY-24-D-0005); The Outfit Inc., New Braunfels, Texas (W912DY-24-D-0006); and VW International Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-24-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $82,470,000 firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal services for medically related project and program support. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2031. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

San Diego Project Management PSC,* Luquillo, Puerto Rico (W912HN-24-D-5000); and TEKSOL Integration Group,* Mayaguez, Puerto Rico (W912HN-24-D-5001), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for transmission and distribution services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 21, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Premier Precision Machining LLC,* Falconer, New York, was awarded a $47,049,250 fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract for MS3314 and MK3-0 suspension lugs. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 19, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-D-0004).

Weston Solutions Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $9,068,336 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and minor repairs services for petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Peoria, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 21, 2029. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $9,068,336 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0020).

CORRECTION: The $840,105,753 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (W91CRB-23-D-0002) awarded to Joint Technical Solutions LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama, on Feb. 28, 2023, for test and engineering services was actually awarded on Feb. 7, 2024. In addition, the contract number is W91CRB-24-D-0014, the amount is $910,095,550 and the expected date of completion is April 19, 2029.

Air Force

McKinsey & Co. Inc., Washington, D.C., has been awarded a $23,803,200 firm-fixed-price contract. The contact provides for analysis that will assess the health of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center’s Sentinel program’s industrial base. The location of performance will be the contractor’s facilities in Washington, D.C.; and Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The work consists of one base period which is to be completed by July 15, 2024, and two optional periods for additional analysis and reporting which, if both are exercised, will be completed by March 18, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition under Commercial Solutions Opening, under which one white paper was received for the relevant topic. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,005,500 will be obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center/PZNK, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico (FA9422-24-C-0001). (Awarded Feb. 16, 2024)

Lockheed Martin, Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $21,330,937 modification to previously awarded contract FA8807‐08‐C‐0010 GPS III. The contract modification is for the Crosslink Demonstration on Space Vehicle 10. Work will be performed in Waterton, Colorado and is expected to be completed May 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Space Force procurement funds in the award amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $4,508,553,233. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base is the contracting activity.



Axient LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $20,100,009 cost-plus, fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract FA8811-18-F-4001 for launch systems and new entrant certification support. This modification provides continue certification support for the Vulcan and New Glenn launch systems provided under this task order. The performance locations are Decatur and Huntsville, Alabama; Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Merrit Island, Florida; Los Angeles and Vandenberg Air Force Bases, California; Centennial, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Kent, Washington. The work is expected to be complete by Feb. 21, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Space Force procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $130,961,690. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: E-One Inc., doing business as E-One Parts Central, Ocala, Florida (SPE8EC-24-D-0034, $523,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fire and emergency equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0005 and awarded July 24, 2023.

*Small Business