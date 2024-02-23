Headlines — February 23

News

Body of New Hampshire Marine killed in helicopter crash comes home

The obituary of Capt. Jack Casey hinted at a jokester who was never too busy to help.

F-22 Raptors take flight in Air Force Academy Class of 2024’s official painting

As the sun sets over the Colorado Rockies, a trio of F-22 Raptors soar over the U.S. Air Force Academy.

‘Connectivity is the only way’: In final months at AMC, Minihan presses to modernize

Gen. Mike Minihan has had an eventful tour as head of Air Mobility Command. Taking over in the fall of 2021, soon after over 250 AMC aircraft and 500 crews were pressed into service to evacuate Afghans and others from Kabul as part of Operation Allies Refuge, the former deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command turned his attention to China and the ancient state of America’s cargo and refueling fleet, sometimes making waves with his blunt language.

Air Force says its new China-focused reorganization ‘not best optimized’ for Middle East

When officials announced historic sweeping changes to the Air Force and Space Force’s structure last week to prepare for potential conflict with China, it seemed they had thought of everything.

B-52 flies with Philippine fighters over the South China Sea

The U.S. Navy previously announced its participation in the activity, but the Air Force has not publicly noted the B-52’s involvement.

Defense

Pentagon achieves ‘minimum viable’ version of CJADC2, Hicks says

The U.S. Department of Defense has achieved a basic version of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, its long-promised vision of connected sensors from all branches of the armed forces into a unified network, according to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

US Army to test missile defense command system with THAAD weapon

The U.S. Army plans to test this month whether its key command-and-control system can operate its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, according to the service’s lead on air and missile defense modernization.

House lawmakers seek study of overseas barracks in effort to improve military housing

The Defense Department would be compelled to assess the quality of overseas military barracks under a new House bill aimed at improving housing conditions for service members stationed around the world.

Former Space Force chief joins Impulse Space board of directors

Former Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond has joined the board of in-space transportation company Impulse Space.

Boeing turns to drone inspections of military planes, still negotiating Wedgetail price with US

Negotiations with the US Air Force over the cost of the E-7 Wedgetail are still ongoing, a Boeing executive confirmed at the Singapore Airshow.

Lockheed Martin readies next tech demo of space-based JADC2 capabilities

Robert Lightfoot, executive VP of Lockheed Martin Space, told DefenseScoop that the upcoming mission is part of a larger effort to drive space innovation through company investments.