Navy photograph

In 1974 the U.S. Navy designated its first female naval aviators — The First Six, four of whom posed for a photograph during their flight instruction. Pictured, from left are: Ens. Rosemary Mariner, Ens. Jane Skiles, Lt. j.g. Barbara Allen, and Lt. j.g. Judith Neuffer. Not shown are Ana Marie Fuqua, and Joellen Drag. Mariner died in 2019 at 65, Skiles in 2022 at 72, and Allen, the first to receive her wings, was killed in a training accident in 1982 at age 33.