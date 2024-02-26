Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $1,173,178,011 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-4314 for completion of USS Boise (SSN 764) engineered overhaul. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $1,238,312,189. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2029. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,559,482 (81%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,948,094 (19%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $150,984,000 undefinitized contract action modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-2110 for long lead time material associated with the Virginia Class submarines SSN 814, SSN 815, SSN 816, and SSN 817. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (36%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (17%); Spring Grove, Illinois (13%); York, Pennsylvania (4%); Annapolis, Maryland (4%); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (3%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3%); Cleveland, Ohio (1%); and other locations less than 1% (19%), and is expected to be completed by September 2035. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $150,984,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded an $80,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2106 for the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) refueling complex overhaul for emergent supplemental work. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This supplemental work will be accomplished by Huntington Ingalls Inc., in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $47,904,336 firm-fixed-price job order for the production and delivery of quantity nine AB/DAS-4 Multi-spectral Targeting Systems and spare parts in support of Navy PMA 266, Naval Air System Command’s Program Office for Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,797,608 (97.7%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,005,867 (2.1%); and 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,861 (.2%) will be obligated at time of award. Funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). This is a sole source action in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Raytheon Co. is the original equipment manufacturer of the systems and the only company who can provide the systems. No other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016424FJ027).

Black Hills Ammunition, Rapid City, South Dakota, is awarded a $30,885,083 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement, manufacturing, testing, inspection, and packaging of 9-millimeter barrier blind cartridges for use in military issue 9-millimeter pistols (M9, M17, and M18) for combat purposes to provide enhanced terminal effects. Work will be performed in Rapid City, South Dakota, and is expected to be completed by February 2029. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $334,080 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with six offers received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N6426724D0032).

Pacific Defense Strategies Inc.,* El Segundo, California, is awarded a $17,438,854 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Common Sensor Platform for Strategic and Distributed Autonomous Cyber-Electronic Warfare (EW) effort. The Department of Defense is currently developing an open standard hardware/software platform (command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR)/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)) for converged EW, communications, signals intelligence, and position, navigation and timing to respond to peer-on-peer advancements in EW and electromagnetic spectrum operation. The work to be performed provides for an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-enabled common EW sensor-effectuator effort that will lead to a whole new field of tactical AI/ML and cyber-EW at the tactical edge, and for theater level superiority. Research and demonstration of distributed AI capabilities, including autonomous cyber-EW effects, on these prototypes will facilitate use in multiple vehicles to enable: Multi-mission, multi-platform capabilities for distributed-denied, intermittent and limited RF environment, cooperative distributed EW, Web-based smart user interface for multi-mission, multi-platform planning, command and control, and situational awareness to reduce cognitive overload, build and deliver marine electromagnetic warfare ground family of systems-enabled CMOSS/Sensor Open Systems Architecture sensor nodes, including small unmanned aerial vehicle and small form factor sensor for persistent unmanned team effort. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (68%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (23%); and Fairfax, Virginia (9%). Work is expected to be completed in March 2026. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 24-month base period and one 12-month option period, is $17,438,854. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,907,056 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-23-S-B001 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-24-C-1114).

US Ecology Washington Inc., Richland, Washington, is awarded a $15,829,013 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N4523A23D4000) due to a rate change issued by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission at the beginning of January 2024. The price of the contract is being modified. This contract is for Class A, B, and C low-level radioactive waste disposal services for waste under the cognizance of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Work will be performed in Richland, Washington, and is expected to be completed by August 2028. Appropriation account operation and maintenance, Navy funds will be made available at the task order level and funding obligated via task order awards as contracting actions occur. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Northwest Regional Maintenance Center, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $15,166,055 modification to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract N61331-22-D-0001 to exercise an option for depot level repair, maintenance and modifications supporting the AN/AQS-24 Sonar Mine Detecting Set (all variants). This will allow Common Post Mission Analysis and Intermediate Level Test Equipment to support the Navy for the currently deployed airborne mine countermeasures legacy systems. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. There will be no funding assigned at the time of this modification. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Rolls Royce Solutions America, Novi, Michigan, is awarded a $13,910,181 modification to exercise Option Year One of previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract N55236-23-D-0001 in support of the original equipment manufacturer for the Littoral Combat Ships Independence variant for main propulsion diesel engines, ship service diesel generators, and hydraulic prime movers. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $71,198,157. Work will be performed at Mayport, Florida (40%); San Diego, California (40%); and various locations that will be determined at the delivery order level (20%). No funds will be obligated at the time of award of contract modification; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-23-D-0001).

Army

G&G Construction Inc.,* Russellville, Alabama, was awarded an $18,154,070 firm-fixed-price contract for bulkhead fabrication supply for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Hartford, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2027. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,154,070 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-C-0006).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Kingsport, Tennessee, was awarded a $13,865,068 modification (P00857) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 to commission a filter and wash facility and commence production at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,865,068 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Edwards Design & Fabrication Inc.,* Meridianville, Alabama, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to develop systems to protect personnel, information, property and facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 23, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-24-D-0001).

*Small Business