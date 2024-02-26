Headlines — February 26

News

Small, nonthreatening balloon intercepted over Utah by NORAD

A small, nonthreatening balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States was intercepted by a fighter jet over Utah on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy in Washington

An active-duty member of the US Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, on Sunday, according to the Air Force and local authorities.

Marine Corps F-35 takes nosedive in hangar while being used by Navy Top Gun school

A Marine Corps jet on loan to the Navy for its Top Gun school took a nosedive last month while in a hangar at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, the Corps told Military.com on Friday.

Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to fire on campus

The U.S. Air Force Academy and Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a fire on the south end of the academy, according to posts by the academy and fire department on X.

Afghanistan’s ‘Angel of Death’ is retiring from Air Force special ops

Col. Allison Black is retiring from the Air Force. Afghan fighters called her “the Angel of Death” for her radio calls from AC-130 gunships.

Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky for joint training in California

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds are together again.

Defense

Embraer sees strong demand for C-390 Millennium airlifter in Asia

After a successful bid in South Korea, Brazil aerospace company Embraer anticipates high market demand in Asia for its C-390 Millennium tactical airlifter.

Groupthink gives V-22 a bad rap

The tiltrotor’s safety record is on par with other Pentagon rotorcraft—none of which can match its capability and performance.

Veteran

More vets could be headed to DOD medical sites to get VA health care

Fort Campbell’s Army hospital in Tennessee will open its doors to veteran patients for the first time next month, part of a series of partnerships between military and Veterans Affairs medical facilities that officials hope will make health care easier to access.

Vietnam helicopter pilot’s heroics earn ‘long overdue’ Silver Star upgrade

A Vietnam veteran who in 1967 flew an unarmed Huey helicopter on multiple rescue missions that saved dozens of troops will be awarded the Silver Star at a ceremony next month.