Headlines — February 28

News

National Guard orders aviation safety pause after Apache crashes

The Army National Guard’s top officer ordered a component-wide pause on flight missions Monday after a pair of AH-64D Apache helicopter crashes this month, according to a release.

Engine fire forces B-52 bomber to make emergency landing at Minot AFB

A single-engine fire forced a B-52H Stratofortress bomber to make an emergency landing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, early Feb. 23, the service confirmed Tuesday.

Testing heats up — and deep freezes — for Air Force’s new training jet

The U.S. Air Force’s new training aircraft can take the heat — and the cold.

Wright-Patterson will play role in major changes coming to Air Force

Aggressive plans to make the U.S. Air Force competitive with foreign militaries and produce mission ready airmen could create opportunities for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R- Dayton said.

Firefighters contain 1 of 3 wildfires at Fort Carson, Air Force Academy

One of three fires burning on U.S. military installations near Colorado Springs is fully contained, and the other two are 75% contained, according to Tuesday morning updates from Fort Carson army post and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Defense

Here are the winners and losers in US Army’s force structure change

The U.S. Army has unveiled a whitepaper detailing how the service plans to shrink the force in some places and grow it in other areas.

Space Force

US Space Force to launch more integrated units to boost efficiency

With the U.S. Space Force seeing positive results from its unit-integration experiment, the service is now weeks away from announcing plans to expand the model beyond the pilot phase, according to the head of Space Operations Command.