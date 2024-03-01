Navy

Mercury Systems Inc., Andover, Maine, is awarded a $243,755,168 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to produce and deliver Digital Radio Frequency Memory units to include incidental teardown, evaluation, repair, and hardware modifications supporting the AN/ULQ-21(V) threat electronic attack jamming suite. This contract is in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N06-036 titled, “Advance Techniques for Digital Radio Frequency Memory” for the Navy. Work will be performed in Cypress, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4). Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division is the contracting activity (N6893624D0002).

NCS/EML SB Joint Venture LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky, is awarded a $13,171,189 firm-fixed price modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-19-D-1740) to exercise option Period Five for base operations support services. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $74,390,075. Work will be performed in Milton, Florida (67%); and outlying areas (33%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2024 Defense Health Program; fiscal 2024 Defense working capital fund; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,212,098, for recurring work will be obligated on a task order issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $12,739,254 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for in-service engineering agent services in support of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems and Intelligence system elements specific to the Freedom variant of the Littoral Combat Ship. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $68,956,741. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (5%); Mayport, Florida (50%); Moorestown, New Jersey (20%); San Diego, California (10%); Oldsmar, Florida (5%); Orlando, Florida (5%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2029. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,000 (84%); and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,588 (16%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $16,588 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California is the contracting activity (N6339424C0003).

Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $92,057,685 firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of the XM343 Standoff Activated Volcano Obstacle system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-D-0013).

Augustine Consulting Inc.,* Hamilton, New Jersey, was awarded a $35,886,589 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical and production support for the Nett Warrior Tactical Capability Suite and other systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Hamilton, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $25,706,981 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-0011).

Greenup-Cajun JV LLC, Kenner, Louisiana, was awarded a $20,287,532 modification (P00007) to contract W912P8-22-C-0009 for drainage and excavation projects. Work will be performed in Braithwaite, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2028. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $20,287,532 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity.

Garco Construction Inc., Spokane, Washington, was awarded a $19,687,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a warehouse. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Yakima, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $19,687,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0005).

PROJECTXYZ Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $14,708,127 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for programmatic services for U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-D-0017).

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $7,866,863 modification (P00012) to contract W58RGZ-21-C-0015 for the procurement of multi-core mission processors. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

LOC Performance Products LLC, Plymouth, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $41,331,268 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for T-107 track shoes. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Feb. 28, 2029, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0009).



Air Force

Tecolote Research Institute, Goleta, California, has been awarded a $27,136,492 bridge extension contract modification (P00043) to previously awarded contract FA8807-19-F-0008 for Space and Missile Systems Center acquisition and financial support follow-on services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $181,949,771. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2023 Space Force procurement funds in the amount of $1,998,002; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,095,389, are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Corp., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $21,300,367 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00037) to previously awarded contract FA8634-21-C-2702 for the F-15 Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $805,527,798. Work will be performed at Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $21,300,367 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Guidehouse LLP, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $12,000,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee contract for Integration Support Contract 2.0. This contract provides for the support of the government as the systems integrator and augment government resources for intercontinental ballistic missile, weapon system, systems engineering and integration, and professional services. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with various other locations, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 27, 2042. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement funds in the amount of $6,204,924; fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,700,000; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $40,095,076, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8207-24-D-0001).

Defense Health Agency

Chenega Pro Federal Solutions LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HT941024D0001) for medically related administrative support services in Japan to provide medical records technician support, medical patient appointing clerical support, medical referral clerical support, medical administrative assistant support, medical advanced officer clerical support, medical administration specialist support, medical billing clerical support, medical physical evaluation board liaison officer support, medical physical evaluation board liaison, beneficiary service representative support, and reference laboratory administrative clerical support. Work will be performed at multiple Navy and Air Force military treatment facilities throughout Japan. The contract was a direct award through the Small Business Administration 8(a) program in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 637 as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4) and was executed on Feb. 27, 2024. Period of performance is Mar. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funding was obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Western Healthcare Operations Contracting Division, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Agile Decision Sciences LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $9,691,248 firm-fixed-price contract (HT001124C0007) for administrative, analytical, and consulting services to support, analyze, and investigate issues related to military public health, force health protection, and health service support during deployments, extended training missions, and operational testing. Services include management, planning and execution support; studies, analytical, and evaluation support; administrative support; document and records management; business process reengineering; logistical support; budget planning and management; knowledge management; and business office support. Supported organizations include the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Programs and Oversight, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, the Director, Defense Health Agency, the Chief of Staff, and other subordinate program directorates. The award obligates fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance appropriations for services through Dec. 6, 2024. Total value of the contract is $73,187,618. The contract was procured under full and open competition set aside for small business with six proposals received. The Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business