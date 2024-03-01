Headlines — March 1

News

Military prepares to brief a plan to get its V-22 Ospreys flying again

The military services on Friday will lay out plans to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for addressing safety concerns stemming from a fatal 2023 crash.

Air Force reorg must happen fast and needs funding, chief says

The Air Force wants to start putting in place key parts of its sweeping reorganization as soon as possible so it can better plan for its future needs, the service’s chief of staff said Wednesday.

Tornado damages Wright-Patterson AFB and US Air Force Museum

Engineers and first responders are assessing damage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force after an early-morning tornado struck the base on Feb. 28. Initial updates from the 88th Air Base Wing did not mention any injuries from the storm, but photos showed extensive damage to historic buildings and aircraft.

New Air Force T-7 trainer jet chills out at McKinley climate test lab

The Air Force’s new trainer jet, the T-7A Red Hawk, reached another milestone in its test process when it completed a month-long extreme weather trial at the McKinley Climatic Lab at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. on Feb. 23.

Defense

Air Force must learn from suicides, chief says in wake of airman’s self-immolation over Gaza

“Whether it was politically motivated or other, we lost one of ours,” Gen. Allvin said after being heckled by protesters.

Air Force invests in new nuclear effects testing prototypes

The Air Force has tapped California-based fusion power startup Fuse Energy Technologies to deliver nuclear effects testing capabilities, DefenseScoop has learned.

Veteran

Service members and vets belonging to racial minority groups face disproportionately high suicide rates

The military and veterans’ communities have spent years trying to combat suicide rates much higher than the national average. But within those communities, Americans belonging to racial minority groups are experiencing even higher rates, according to analysis by Military.com.

More VA health care, GI Bill eligiblity could keep vets out of jail

A pair of former defense secretaries are backing plans to enroll all separating servicemembers in Veterans Affairs health care and extend veterans education benefits to troops with other than honorable discharges in an effort to curb homelessness and incarceration among young veterans.

Women veterans face jumps in domestic violence, suicide risk

1 in 5 female veterans reported experiencing intimate partner violence in the last year.