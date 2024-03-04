Headlines — March 4

News

US military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation

U.S. military C-130 cargo planes dropped food in pallets over Gaza on Saturday in the opening stage of an emergency humanitarian assistance authorized by President Joe Biden after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.

Pentagon to lift Osprey flight ban after fatal Air Force crash

The Pentagon will lift the ban on flights by the grounded V-22 Osprey next week, U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Friday, following a high-level meeting where Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin endorsed the military services’ plans for a safe and measured return to operations.

Russian strike’s toll rises to 12 as Zelensky blames air defense delay

Rescue workers in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa pulled the bodies of a mother and baby from the rubble of an apartment building on Sunday, as the death toll in a Russian attack two days earlier rose to 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said delays by allies in supplying air defenses had contributed to the deaths.

Air defenders deployment extended as service grows the job field

An air defense battalion saw its Poland deployment extended by three months last week as the unit supports NATO defense in eastern Europe.

Biden approves military airdrops of aid into Gaza

The U.S. will begin airdropping emergency humanitarian assistance into Gaza, President Joe Biden said Friday, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.

Air Force

Tornado damages buildings, hangars at Wright-Patterson AFB

A tornado that struck southwest Ohio early Wednesday damaged several buildings at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including a complex of aircraft-restoration hangars where work has been underway on the only surviving B-17D Flying Fortress.

Air Force Academy mourns double loss of cadet and beloved dining facility worker

The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old cadet and a beloved, longtime food-service worker who died within hours of each other in separate incidents.

USAF logs first flight of General Atomics’ autonomous XQ-67 drone

The XQ-67A, a new autonomous collaborative combat aircraft, flew for the first time Feb. 28, its maker, General Atomics, and the Air Force Research Laboratory announced.

Defense

Boeing gets $439 million contract for US military communications satellite

The contract is for the WGS-12 Wideband Global Satcom geostationary satellite

Veteran

Veterans burn uniforms in solidarity with airman who died after setting himself on fire to protest Gaza War

Veteran protesters in Portland, Oregon, set their military uniforms on fire Wednesday in memoriam of Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation on the steps of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25 in protest of the war in Gaza.

VA sites need more rape kits, trained staff to aid sex assault victims

A bipartisan group of 56 House lawmakers is demanding Veterans Affairs leaders improve its support services for sexual assault victims, including adding more trained staff and response kits to department emergency rooms.