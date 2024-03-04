Plane Crazy Saturday – March 16, 2024

Kenneth ‘Razor’ Shick, USAF Test Pilot School Instructor

Hear about the history of the USAF Test Pilot School and more! From Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, to Edwards AFB!

11:00 a.m. in MASP Board Room – seating limited!!!

RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org

Kenneth ‘Razor’ Shick is a USAF Test Pilot School Instructor in F-16s and T-38s at Edwards AFB. Formerly Shick served in the U.S. Navy and is a graduate of the Navy Test Pilot School at Pax River, MD. While serving in the Navy, he was Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Test-line Director and Chief Test Pilot. He completed three deployments in F-14 Tomcat, flew F-18s and was Top Gun adversary in F-5s. ‘Razor’ earned his BS Electrical Engineering degree from Penn State University and MS in Aviation Systems from University of Tennessee Space Institute.

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Admission!

Where: Mojave Air and Spaceport at ‘Rutan Field’

1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501

Transient Parking Area – By Old Tower

Static Historic Aircraft Display – Fly in or Drive in www.mojavemuseum.org

Please NO DOGS OR OTHER Animals ON FLIGHTLINE!!! EXCEPT FOR SERVICE ANIMALS

PLEASE NO SMOKING ON FLIGHTLINE!