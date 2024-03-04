Remembering women in aviation – Past and present

By Cathy Hansen

Special to Aerotech News

The Antelope Valley, or “Aerospace Valley,” in Southern California has been blessed to have many women who have contributed their talents and enthusiasm to aviation and aerospace.

On May 16, 2003, an event was held to honor Jackie Cochran at Edwards Air Force Base.

Jacqueline Cochran Odlum (1906-1980) broke the sound barrier at Edwards AFB, California, on May 18, 1953, in a Canadair F-86, becoming the first woman to boom through the invisible boundary, accompanied by the famous test pilot, Chuck Yeager as her chase pilot.

To commemorate the event, May 16, 2003 was proclaimed “Jackie Cochran Day” at Edwards AFB and a plaque was dedicated to Jackie Cochran and her history-making flight. In front of the plaque mounted on a pedestal next to an F-104 Starfighter (the type of aircraft used by Cochran for her later Mach 2 flights).

Maj. Gen. Wilbert D. “Doug” Pearson introduced Brig. Gen. (Retired) Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, who spoke to a crowd of several busloads of invited guests, including: members of the Women Air Service Pilots (WASP), Ninety-Nines from several chapters; women astronauts and Air Force pilots; professional aviators; test pilots and community dignitaries.

After the formal unveiling of the plaque, Al Hansen flew his Canadair FMk-VI F-86 over to Edwards AFB from Mojave Airport in a salute to Jackie’s history-making flight in the same model.

What fun it was to watch Gen. Yeager with our good friends from Lancaster, Flora Belle Reece, and Irma “Babe” Story. They were members of the WASP in World War II and as the three of them were talking, the years just floated away and they were young again, reminiscing and laughing about how they enjoyed flying and serving America so many years ago.

Sadly, all of them are gone from this Earth, but their stories and memories live on in the hearts of us who loved them.

Marta Bohn-Meyer — an amazing woman in aviation

Marta Boyn-Meyer was a featured speaker at a special luncheon, along with Chuck Yeager.

Marta had the distinction of being the first female crewmember of NASA or the Air Force (and one of only two women) to fly in the triple-sonic SR-71.

In an article about the 50th celebration for Cochran, by Master Sgt. Anne Ward, a quote was cited by Bohn-Meyer: “Besides being a true American patriot, she was a world-record setter and a lady of great integrity,” said Marta Bohn-Myer, NASA engineer and SR-71 crewmember. “Truthfully, I’m jealous of Jackie Cochran— she achieved so much. She knew how to network and what teamwork was all about. She was an aviator’s aviator and also a woman’s aviator.”



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Marta married Bob Meyer in 1979 and they were so blessed to share their deep passion in working together on airplanes and flying them for over 26 years. Marta was born and raised on Long Island, New York, and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated with a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

She was an FAA-Certified Flight Instructor with over 6,000 flight hours and also held an FAA Inspector Authorization (aircraft mechanic inspector) license. Marta was a member of the International Aerobatic Club, and was a USA Unlimited Team member for two years and the Team Manager this year in Spain where she was awarded the “Most Valuable Volunteer” award. She had related to aerial aerobatics for over 20 years.

Often, I would ask Marta to speak at Navy League or Tehachapi Republican Women or participate in some activity to promote aviation to young people. She always said “yes,” and I was so pleased and honored to call her a friend. The first time I met Marta, I was so impressed that she was actually shorter than I was, but she never let her height stand in her way. From what I understand, she let no obstacle stand in her way!

Marta had a special place in her heart for our country’s Veterans and would go out of her way to speak to them. She was a wonderful motivational speaker and spoke twice to the Bakersfield Council Navy League about her experiences flying as flight engineer in the back seat of the B-Model SR-71 Blackbird.

Telling a group of young women about her interests as a child, Marta stated in a very matter of fact way, “When I was fourteen, my mother and father decided I needed a hobby. I was interested in horses and airplanes. The choice was easy for my father, who worked for Grumman as a flight test engineer. I started flying powered planes and soloed when I was sixteen, which was the minimum age. I’ve been working around airplanes ever since.”

She continued, “I grew up in a family that was quite progressive, even by today’s standards. My parents had five children: three girls and two boys. But they did not treat the girls any differently than the boys. I had absolutely no fear doing what the boys did.”

She concluded with, “You make your opportunities into whatever they are. I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time, with the right education and qualifications and the right enthusiasm and attitude.”

This most enthusiastic young woman tragically died in a plane crash in Oklahoma on September 18, 2005, during an aerobatic competition.

Marta was an inspiration to all women and particularly to women in aviation and was well known for her outstanding achievements in helping introduce young people to engineering sciences and aviation.

Flora Belle Reece — WASP

My dear friend and sister Ninety-Nine, Flora Belle Reece, served as a WASP during World War II. She presented numerous programs around the Antelope Valley about her life with the Women Airforce Service Pilot program. I always loved to see past photos when her beautiful blond hair was in braids. She was only nineteen, and looked even younger!

Joining the WASP gave Reece the opportunity to fulfill her dream of flying, something that was only rarely available to women at that time. It was Jackie Cochran who made it possible for so many women to live this dream, she said.“Jackie put an ad in the paper requesting that young women interested in flying sign up and help the war effort,” Reece said. “At this point I had never flown, and I needed at least 35 hours to qualify for pilot training.” Reece’s brother fronted her money for lessons, and the next thing she knew, she was at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, part of class 44-W-4.

Flora Belle passed away when she was 90. She loved coming to the airport and our friend, Dave VanHoy took her flying in his T-6 Texan years ago. I still cherish the photos I have from that day. She was 80, I think, and as soon as Dave shut the engine down, she was jumping up onto the wing to climb in! Fantastic energy and enthusiasm!

She flew various trainers, including AT-6’s and towed targets with Martin B-26’s. Her dream plane was the Lockheed P-38 Lightning. She would shine Major Bong’s P-38 for him, spending as much time as possible polishing the silver beauty. One time she got to sit in it and have a picture taken. That photo is still one of her prized possessions and in 2002 she not only sat in a P-38 at Mojave, but Bruce Lockwood showed her how to start the powerful engines.

Thank you, Flora Belle for your wonderful friendship and passion for flying!

Irma “Babe” Story – WASP

Babe was a student of Pancho Barnes in her Civilian Pilot Training class in 1941.

She served in WASP Class: 43-W-6. Her Base Assignment was Dodge City Army Air Base, Harlingen Army Air Field.

She was manager and fight instructor at Lancaster Airport, which was located on Avenue I, near 10th Street West.

She participated in activities with the Antelope Valley 99s, including the Annual Poker Run

We are so fortunate to have known Irma “Babe” Story, Flora Belle Reece, and Margarite “Ty” Killen, all residents of Lancaster, California. They served in the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) program during World War II.

“Babe” Story flew North American AT-6s and Martin B-26s, towing targets. Flora Belle Reece flew AT-6’s and towed targets with Martin B-26 Marauders “Ty” Killen flew AT-6 Texans, AT-11’s and gunnery trainers (Model 18 Twin Beech or C-45).

Diane Barney, Jr.

Diane J. Barney Jr., is an amazing young woman who never keeps her feet on the ground. She is a private pilot and aerospace engineer. She worked hard to earn her Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate and is currently flying with SkyWest Airlines. She loves flying and owns a Grumman Tiger, J-3 Piper Cub, and Boeing Stearman.

Originally from Albany, New York, she caught the aerospace bug when she was 12 years old, after her first general aviation flight in an Aeronca Champion.

She earned her B.S. in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University in 2009. She received her commission from the Boilermaker AFROTC Detachment 220 the same year.

During her six years of active-duty service with the U.S. Air Force, she worked in operational flight test on B-1Bs, RQ-4s, and U-2s.

Since arriving in the Antelope Valley in 2015, she has worked at Scaled Composites, The Spaceship Company, Empirical Systems Aerospace, and served as a contractor for NASA with the X-57 Maxwell. She also serves as president of the Board of Directors for the Mojave Air and Space Port.

It has been great fun knowing all these women who love aviation and enjoy sharing their knowledge with others.