Navy

Integration Innovation Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $187,317,453 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to design, develop, test, and deliver self-directed interactive training and instructor-facilitated interactive courseware training products for Navy aviation and aircrew ratings in support of the Ready Relevant Learning Content Conversion Aviation training requirements. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in March 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134024D0006).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $181,888,089 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,732,764,209. This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 34 full rate production ACV personnel variants and associated production, fielding and support costs, and cyclic maintenance. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of July 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $181,888,089 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Aviation Systems Engineering Co. Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $58,000,000 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042120D0123). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide engineering, technical, and program management support and mission systems-related capabilities, including, but not limited to, research, development, test, and evaluation of avionics and airborne anti-submarine warfare development and test tool sets, multi-level security solutions, offensive and defensive tools and capabilities, and associated supplies in support airborne, sub-surface, and ground-based capabilities for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (94%); Whidbey Island, Washington (2%); Jacksonville, Florida (2%); and Crane, Indiana (2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $54,550,000 modification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering and associated materials in support of power thermal management system controller and gun lube diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages redesign effort in support of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2030. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $22,306,859; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,306,858; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $9,936,282, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Training Resources Limited, San Diego, California, is awarded a $36,056,405 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N3220524D0033) to provide civilian mariners (CIVMARS) of Military Sealift Command with mariner training services, consisting of a portfolio of 16 different mariner training courses. The training course portfolio is comprised of 14 specialized mariner training courses and two generalized training courses for mariners, all to be attended at the contractor’s facility. Each year under the contract, it is expected that between 700 and 2700 CIVMARS will attend the individually required training courses, taking place at Training Resources Limited’s facilities located in San Diego, California and Norfolk, Virginia. This competitive procurement solicitation was posted to the System for Award Management website on Nov. 15, 2023, for 30 days and one proposal was received in response to the solicitation. This contract will be funded at the task order level. Each time a task order is issued, appropriate fiscal year working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated to fund the task order being issued. This contract will have a five-year ordering period and an option to extend the ordering period for an additional five-years in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-9 and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 217.204. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

GHD-COWI JV, San Diego, California, is awarded a $27,836,563 modification to a previously awarded task order (N6247323F4522) for architect-engineering services to support Navy construction projects in Malakal Port, Palau; and Yap Port, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $49,033,792. Work will be performed in San Diego, California and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2022 military construction, (Defense-Wide) contract funds in the amount of $19,175,534; and Fiscal 2023 military construction (Defense-Wide) contract funds in the amount of $8,661,029, are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

J.F. Taylor Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $22,672,547 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042119D0074). This modification exercises an option to provide continued research, design, development, testing and integration, and associated engineering to include simulation-based initiatives and interconnectivity, in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test division laboratories for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Integer Technologies LLC,* Columbia, South Carolina, is awarded a $9,826,205 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Intelligent Data Management for Distributed Naval Platforms project. This contract provides for the development of decision-making tools for data management on board distributed naval platforms. The framework will include a combination of artificial and machine learning, and physics-based models that describe the holistic battlefield including platform state-of-health, environmental conditions and adversarial threats. This will be used to construct the situational awareness needed for distributed platforms to assess the criticality of data processed on board. Work will be performed in Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (50%); Integer Technologies LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (45%); and Integer Technologies LLC, Columbia, South Carolina (5%). Work is expected to be completed in March 2027. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 36-month base period with no option periods, is $9,826,205. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,826,205 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-23-S-B001 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001424C1302).

Integer Technologies LLC,* Columbia, South Carolina, is awarded a $7,885,122 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Resilient Autonomous Systems and Workforce Diversity project. This contract provides for increasing the resiliency of maritime autonomous systems by creating a digital environment to identify cyber vulnerabilities in their cyber-physical systems and Concept of Operations. This will include emulation of known exploit vectors as well as artificial and machine learning-based approaches to automatically find unknown vulnerabilities. The project will also intentionally increase the research capacity at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to strengthen the Navy’s future workforce. Work will be performed in Benedict College, Columbia, South Carolina (50%); Integer Technologies LLC, Columbia, South Carolina (40%); Integer Technologies LLC, Silver Spring, Maryland (8%); and NineFX, Columbia, South Carolina (2%). Work is expected to be completed in March 2027. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 36-month base period with no option periods, is $7,885,122. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,885,122 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under (N00014-23-S-B00)1 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001424C1309).

Army

Eagle Integrated Services LLC,* San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $99,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for staff augmentation support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 5, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-24-D-0001).



Accurate Energetic Systems LLC,* McEwen, Texas (W52P1J-19-D-0028; P00010); and Spectra Technologies LLC,* Camden, Arkansas (W52P1J-19-D-0029, P00010), will compete for each order of the $55,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract modification for Trinitrotoluene and Plastic-Bonded Explosive N-9 supplementary charges. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 6, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Credence Management Solutions LLC,* Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $11,194,436 labor-hours contract for technical and program support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,561,916 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-F-0104).

Defense Logistics Agency

Allied Tube and Conduit Corp., Harvey, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $28,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for barbed tape concertina wire. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a March 6, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E6-24-D-0002).

Capps Shoe Co. LLC,* Gretna, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $22,357,715 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s dress oxford shoes. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a March 6, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0037).

UPDATE: A-dec Inc., Newberg, Oregon (SPE2DH-24-D-0006, $48,500,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.

*Small Business