Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $55,206,800 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6311) to exercise options for Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module engineering and sustainment support. Work will be performed in Bethpage, New York (36%); Mayport, Florida (21%); Oxnard, California (21%); San Diego, California (21%); and Portsmouth, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,219,082 (22%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,100,968 (20%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,140,226 (20%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,148,786 (20%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $487,730 (9%); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of 303,000 (5%); and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $240,730 (4%) will be obligated at the time of award and $2,662,308 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Integrated Surveillance and Defense, Inc.,* Wilsonville, Oregon, is awarded a $33,800,553 firm-fixed-price contract to upgrade operational capabilities and develop associated maintenance training in support of CN-235 maritime patrol aircraft, KingAir 350i aircraft, and Mission System Simulators for the government of Indonesia. Work will be performed in Bandung, Indonesia (40%); Singapore (25%); Wilsonville, Oregon (20%); Montreal, Canada (10%); and Lincoln, United Kingdom (5%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $33,800,553 will be obligated at the time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(e)(4)(E). Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124C0038).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $21,884,782 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0046). This modification exercises an option to provide maintenance and sustainment operations of the Australia, Canada and United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory facilities and systems for the F-35 A/B aircraft program. Work will be performed in Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $21,884,782 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sedna Digital Solutions LLC,* Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $13,508,936 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-6109) to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, and supporting material. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $605,000 (52%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion funds in the amount of $386,321 (33%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion funds in the amount of $171,658 (15%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Stantec Consulting Services Inc.,* Burlington, Massachusetts, is awarded $7,752,073 for a firm-fixed price modification to a previous issued task order (N4008522F5082) placed against a basic ordering agreement (N40085-20-D-0141). This modification provides for final design services for Submarine Pier Eight replacement at Naval Submarine Base New London. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $10,359,003. Work will be performed in New London, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,752,073 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded $7,627,744 for a bridge contract (N68836-24-C-0004) as a bridge action for a previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee contract (N00189-21-F-3015) for professional and management services for the Naval Aviation Production Process Sustainment in support of the Chief of Naval Air Training. This contract includes an eight-month base period with two two-month option periods. Work will be performed in various continental U.S. locations that cannot be determined at this time (47%); Pensacola, Florida (24%); Fort Worth, Texas (16%); and Corpus Christi, Texas (13%). Base period is expected to be completed by October 2024 and if all options are exercised, completion will be February 2025. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the full amount of $7,627,744 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., doing business as Boeing, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $32,153,250 firm-fixed-price, fixed-quantity delivery order (SPRTA1-24-F-0054) against a five-year subsumable basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-19-G-0013) for KC-135 ruddevator booms. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a three-year, seven-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Missouri and Canada, with a Sept. 30, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

UPDATE: Lovell Government Services Inc.,* Pensacola, Florida (SPE2D1‐24‐D‐0007, $450,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for patient monitoring systems, accessories and training, issued against solicitation SPE2D1-17-R-0001 and awarded Dec. 14, 2018.

UPDATE: Tacmed Simulation Inc., Anderson, South Carolina (SPE2DH-24-D-0007, $42,900,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.

Army

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $30,221,168 modification (P00149) to contract W58RGZ-18-C-0043 for the Tactical Airspace Integration System and Integrated Mission Planning and Airspace Control Tools. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 17, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Elbit Systems of America-Night Vision LLC, Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded a $12,379,812 firm-fixed-price contract for AN/PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision Devices. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-5022).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $9,295,100 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in St. Lucie, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 28, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,295,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-C-0006).

Air Force

Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the amount of $25,000,000. This contract will provide recovery kits, training, maintenance service visits, system engineering and program management, and the modernization of kits through a technology refresh process. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received in response to the solicitation. Fiscal 2024 funds in the amount of $470,751 will be awarded, and work is expected to be completed by March 14, 2029. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/WISK, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio (FA8629-23-R-5000).

Atec Inc., Stafford, Texas, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract for foreign military sales in the amount of $14,850,758. Work will be conducted in both continental U.S. and outside continental U.S. locations and will provide test cell support equipment and installation of the equipment. Work is expected to be complete by March 2027. The award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and funding in the amount of $13,577,047 is being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is out of Tinker Air Force Base, Midwest City, Oklahoma (FA8124-24-D0002/FA8124-24-F0013). (Awarded March 14, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,303,565 contract modification (P00026) to previously awarded contract FA8307-21-F0012 to extend services for 12-months. The contract modification provides system administration support for each of the required developments, integration and test, as well as production environments for a readiness application and landing page. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia. Fiscal 2024 funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $49,342,550. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/HNCKJ, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

*Small Business