Headlines — March 20

News

With pause in US aid, Ukraine’s allies rally to ponder what’s next

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled this week to the home of his signature achievement.

US Air Force conducts final test of Lockheed’s hypersonic missile

The U.S. Air Force on Sunday carried out what is expected to be the final test of the hypersonic AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon.

Space Safari, DIU to select Victus Haze launchers within ‘weeks’

The Space Force and the Pentagon expect to award soon contracts for the follow-on to last year’s Victus Nox rapid-launch contest, called Victus Haze, according to a Defense Department official.

Air Force

The Air Force’s dream of mounting a laser weapon on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship is dead

The Air Force no longer plans on installing and operating a high-energy laser weapon on a special operations gunship due to “technical challenges,” an official said, bringing the service’s latest attempt at an airborne directed-energy system to an end after years in development.

US airman receives suspended sentence for fatal 2022 road accident in Italy

An American airman serving in Italy received a suspended two-and-a-half year prison sentence for killing a 15-year-old boy in 2022 while driving drunk near Aviano Air Base, according to Italian news reports.

Air Force RFI targets engine options for NGAS tankers

The Air Force is interested in a “broad” range of engines that could potentially power its upcoming tanker fleet and has begun industry outreach to assess its options, according to a request for information (RFI) released by the service Monday.

Air Force publishes sweeping analysis of suicide deaths in 2020

The Air Force published a comprehensive analysis of suicide deaths during the calendar year 2020 earlier this month. The Total Force Department of the Air Force Standardized Suicide Fatality Analysis (StandS) combined data from medical, personnel, investigation, and event reports for each Active Duty, Guard, Reserve, and Department of the Air Force civilian who died by suicide in 2020—an in-depth study to help leaders prevent future deaths.

Defense

Northrop, DARPA envision moon ‘railroad’ for lunar logistics

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is working with Northrop Grumman to flesh out a concept for a moon-based railroad network.

SOCOM cuts Armed Overwatch buy from 75 to 62 aircraft

A limited budget has led U.S. Special Operations Command to cut back on its planned purchase of Armed Overwatch, the rugged, lightweight, fixed-wing aircraft to support counterterrorism efforts in permissive airspace—at least for the rest of the decade.

Boeing’s defense arm weighs sale of small surveillance business

Boeing acquired Germantown, Md.-based Digital Receiver Technology Inc. in 2008, when the aerospace giant was seeking to expand its presence in the intelligence sector.

Veterans

Watchdog warnings of VA employees with criminal backgrounds prompt key senator to push for fixes

Following years of watchdog reports revealing shortfalls in background checks for Department of Veterans Affairs employees and contractors, including a report last month on contractors with criminal records, a top senator is demanding the department deliver him an action plan to do better by next month.

Dick Higgins, Bend’s much-beloved and honored Pearl Harbor survivor, passes at 102; public memorial service set

Dick Higgins, the Bend resident and Pearl Harbor survivor whose public appearances and first-person recollections of that infamous day – Dec. 7, 1941 – became ever more special with every day, week and year, passed away early Tuesday at the age of 102, his grieving yet grateful family announced.

VA plans to cut 10,000 jobs this year on medical side of the house

Following a record hiring effort last year, the Department of Veterans Affairs needs to trim 10,000 full-time positions, mainly from its medical side, by 2025, officials said this month.