Defense Microelectronics Activity

International Business Machines Corp., Armonk, New York, is being awarded a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HQ072724D0002) with a 10 year ordering period for the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Trusted Access Program Office. The contract has a $576,000,000 ceiling. Fiscal 2024 funds in the amount of $27,021,823 are being obligated across the first seven task orders at the time of award. This contract is to enable an evidence based “Trusted” enclave in a commercial manufacturing environment supporting the Trusted Foundry Access III – Manufacturing Contract. This will enable a wide range of advanced semiconductor technologies and services to create a DMEA accredited Trusted supply chain with the contractor. The work will be performed at the Semiconductor Fabrication facilities in Burlington, Vermont; East Fishkill, New York; Malta, New York; and Bromont, Canada. DMEA McClellan, California, is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is being awarded a 12-month, plus 6-month option, to extend a services, firm-fixed-price, bridge contract (HT001124C0011) for Global Nurse Advice Line (GNAL) support services in the amount of $77,332,793. The GNAL is a service to Military Health System (MHS) eligible beneficiaries. The GNAL will provide access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The GNAL also offers customer service and care coordination services to include: provider locator support; specified military treatment facility (MTF) appointing services; urgent care referral submissions; and customized MTF transfers to support the MTF’s capability for eligible MHS beneficiaries. The GNAL requires access and interoperability with existing military applications and systems including the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, Composite Health Care System, and the new electronic health record called MHS GENESIS. Access and interoperability will allow for eligibility verification of GNAL callers, and the ability to book primary care appointments, submit urgent care referrals, and document the GNAL encounters. Other capabilities include the ability to provide real-time information sharing, business intelligence, reporting, and archiving of documented call encounters at a corporate, regional, and local level. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,185,065 are obligated for contract HT001124C0011 to establish and fully fund the four-month base period of the 12-month bridge contract line items 0001-0007 from Mar. 18, 2024, through July 17, 2024. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 15, 2024)

Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is awarded a $9,403,532 modification extending services on a firm-fixed-price order task order (HT001123F0075) issued against General Services Administration OASIS contract 47QRAD20D8141. The task order provides services in support of the Defense Health Agency Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division. The support services include management and administrative support for day-to-day operations; development of standard operating procedures; epidemiological consultations and generation of studies and reports; generation of tools, reports and products to increase knowledge and awareness of global health threats relevant to DOD biosurveillance; creation of a variety of predictive analysis products and dashboards to enhance situational awareness of disease within the military and civilian communities among other support services. The modification obligates $9,403,532 in fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance appropriations for services through March 14, 2025. The principal place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The original contracting method was OASIS 8(a) fair opportunity. The contracting activity for this action is the DHA, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia. (Awarded Mar. 14, 2024.)

Army

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $55,250,529 time-and-materials contract for sustainment and technical support services for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2025. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,879,014 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-24-F-0017).

Defense Logistics Agency

Johnson Controls Navy Systems, York, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $35,135,418 firm-fixed-price contract for code and part number items for heating, ventilation and air conditioning parts and kits on ships. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is March 19, 2027. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-24-D-0014).

GLA Global Co.,* Chicago, Illinois, has been awarded an estimated $21,893,496 modification (P00003) to a four-year 11-month base contract (SPE605-22-D-4017) with one six-month option period for jet fuel. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Kentucky, with an Aug. 31, 2027, performance completion date. Using customer is Air Force National Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Marvin Land Systems Inc., Inglewood, California, has been awarded a maximum $19,286,478 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for gasoline engines. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is March 20, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0008).

UPDATE: Government Scientific Source, Reston, Virginia (SPE2DE-24-D-0014, $450,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023.

Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $33,153,716 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2104) for research and development of advanced submarine technologies for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $19,324,299 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0167) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides recurring and non-recurring engineering to complete software upgrades for the government of Japan in support of V-22 aircraft program. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (26%); Chantilly, Virginia (10%); Tokyo, Japan (8%); Phoenix, Arizona (4%); and Huntsville, Alabama (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2028. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $19,324,999 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (N3220522C4172), is awarded a $16,014,532 option (P00008) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period for the operation of the Ice Class Tanker Stena Polaris to provide support world-wide bulk fuel requirements of the Department of Defense (DOD) to include biennial delivery to Antarctica for the National Science Foundation and a delivery each year to Greenland for the DOD and the Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Feb. 18, 2027. The option is funded by Transportation Working Capital funds for fiscal 2024 and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Honeywell International Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $11,279,347 delivery order under a one-year, firm-fixed-price, commercial requirements contract, for the procurement of inertial navigation/gyro ring laser units in support of the AN/WSN-7 PBL combat system, Cruiser/Destroyer Integrated Weapon Support Team. The delivery period is expected to begin September 2024 and be completed by October 2025. All work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $11,279,347 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-23-D-GT01).

L3Harris Technologies, Northampton, Massachusetts, is awarded a $8,300,866 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6249) for level-of-effort engineering support and other direct costs to support new construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Northampton, Massachusetts (80%); and Syracuse, New York (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,486,880 (54%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,740,000 (45%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $73,986 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $73,986 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, has been awarded an $13,550,004 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for repair services of the common color multifunction displays of aircraft components. Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by March 20, 2030, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Sustainment Center Supply Chain Management Division, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contract activity (FA8251-24-D-0004).

*Small Business