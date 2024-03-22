Headlines — March 22

News

Lawmakers push VA to improve military sexual assault response

A bipartisan group of senators is pushing Veterans Affairs leaders to step up efforts to help victims of military sexual assault through better outreach and education about available services, saying that too few potential beneficiaries are aware of the help.

VCSO: Commercial space strategy coming ‘within the next month’

The Space Force’s strategy for leveraging commercial space is coming “within the next month” and will include details on the service’s program for tapping into those capabilities during a conflict, Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael A. Guetlein said March 20.

Noise worries Massachusetts base neighbors as Air Force preps for F-35s

Shirley Adams, a resident of Klondike Avenue in Westfield, already knows what an F-15 fighter jet sounds like.

The TV show that ambushed a Hiroshima survivor with an Enola Gay pilot

“Now you’ve never met him,” comes the voice of Ralph Edwards, host of the wildly popular 1950s television show, “This Is Your Life.” You “have never seen him but he’s here tonight to clasp your hand in friendship.”

Air Force

US Air Force tests third-stage rocket motor for next nuclear missile

The U.S. Air Force and two main contractors on the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program on Saturday tested the solid-rocket motor that will power the nuclear weapon’s third stage.

The beloved Air Force chief behind the ‘AAFES Hot Dog Guy’ meme has died

For years, one of the most recognizable faces in military life was not that of the commander in chief, the secretary of defense or any other senior leader in the chain of command. It was the face of an airman who was (understandably) excited to eat a hot dog.

As the Air Force weighs privatized dorms, how will it oversee contractors?

As the Air Force considers privatized housing for unaccompanied Airmen at isolated bases or in high-rent areas, the service is looking to the Navy for lessons on how to avoid the problems that have marred privatized military family housing for years.

Yokota’s Samurai Cafe wins fourth consecutive Air Force award for excellence

The dining facility at this airlift hub in western Tokyo is the first to take the Air Force’s highest award for food service excellence four years in a row.

Defense

South Korea hires LIG Nex1 to make new maritime missile, replace SM-2

South Korea has awarded a contract to LIG Nex1 to develop a new naval surface-to-air missile destined to arm destroyers.

Joby to deliver 3 more electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to Air Force at Edwards and MacDill

Last year Joby Aviation delivered the first electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, and on Tuesday the company announced it would deliver two more aircraft that are now part of Joby’s AFWERX Agility Prime contract with the Air Force.

Veterans

Want to talk to a WWII vet? AI can help at this New Orleans museum

An interactive exhibit opening Wednesday at the National WWII Museum will use artificial intelligence to let visitors hold virtual conversations with images of veterans, including a Medal of Honor winner who died in 2022.

Mother of Navy vet killed by LA police as he held a metal bar will receive $24 million

The 32-year-old Navy veteran was holding a metal bar. L.A. police thought it was a machete. They shot Jesse Murillo to death.

VA aims to emphasize free burial benefits for veterans at national cemeteries

The Department of Veterans Affairs is nearing its goal to provide 95% of veterans with burial options at national and grant-funded veterans cemeteries within a two-hour drive of their homes.

Delta Force veteran charged with stealing grenades, fixed-wing drones

A former Delta Force soldier again faces federal criminal charges for allegedly stealing grenades and drones from his unit, according to court documents.