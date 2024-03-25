Army

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $177,980,560 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for various support services for the Abrams M1 Tank Family of Vehicles (FoV), M88 Recovery FoVs, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Assault Breacher Vehicles, and Joint Assault Bridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 20, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0010).

R&M Consultants Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-24-D-0008); Shannon and Wilson Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-24-D-0009); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C. (W911KB-24-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for geotechnical design and related services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Foster-Miller Inc., doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, was awarded a $10,401,796 firm-fixed-price contract for reset, recap, sustainment and maintenance parts, and maintenance services for the Robot Logistics Support Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Waltham, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0021).

DMYLES Inc.,* Niagara Falls, New York, was awarded an $8,622,400 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Cleveland, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,622,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, New York, is the contracting activity (W912P4-24-C-0006).

CORRECTION: The $55,250,529 time-and-materials contract (W50NH9-24-F-0017) announced on March 20, 2024, for General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, to provide sustainment and technical support services for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command was actually awarded on March 21, 2024.

Navy

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts, is awarded a $78,469,225 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0016624DGP75) for TR-343 connectorized sonar transducer ship sets in support of the submarine acoustic systems program office and Program Executive Office. Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (66%); and Cranston, Rhode Island (34%), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion, (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,929,314 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via the SAM.gov website, with one offer received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.

Life Cycle Engineering Inc., North Charleston, South Carolina, was awarded a $50,670,660 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services for systems integration and field service support for the DDG 1000 Class Integrated Power System (IPS); the DDG 51 Class Flight III and New Construction IPS; the Advanced Missile Defense Radar Support Power Conversion Module IPS; and the DDG (X) Land Based Test Site IPS. Performance will be accomplished at the contractor’s site, Government sites, and onboard Navy surface ships, submarines and other naval assets. The awardee will be awarded $470,525 ($500 minimum contract guarantee) at contract award. Work will be performed in the North Charleston, South Carolina area (63%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (33%); other East Coast areas (1%); the West Coast (1%); and various locations outside of the continental U.S. (1%). Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by December 2029. Fiscal 2019 ship conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $470,525 will be obligated at time of award. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contract actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with one offer received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 29, 2023)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $27,122,334 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00024-24-F-6215) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-19-D-6200) for the procurement of the submarine electronic warfare system to include modernization kits, equipment, and installation. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,122,334 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Dayton T. Brown Inc.,* Bohemia, New York, is awarded a $23,281,422 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042124F0184) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042123G0005). This order provides research and development, modification and associated logistics, operational deployment, and maintenance support for the Special Missions Mobile Mission Systems (MMS) certification and accreditation of MMS trailer systems in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,980,000; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,081,828, will be obligated at the time of award, $1,081,828 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $22,714,829 cost-plus-award-fee and cost contract for support of the DDG 1000 Class Planning Yard requirements. Planning Yard requirements include: maintain necessary DDG 1000 Ship change document development, emergent technical problem investigation and resolution, integrated logistics support, maintenance and modernization planning, and other design and engineering products as required to maintain, modernize and sustain the class. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $343,717,651. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, (99%); and other locations (less than 1% each, and collectively totaling 1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,496,540 (51%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,660,165 (39%); and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,483,904 (10%), will be obligated at the time of award; of which $1,483,561 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively awarded. This contract award is pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2331).

Detyens Shipyards Inc.,* North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $20,580,213 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4100) for a 105-calendar day shipyard availability for the

regular overhaul and dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188). This contract includes a base work package and four options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,286,973. Work will be performed in North Charleston, South Carolina, beginning May 20, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $20,580,213 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via sam.gov and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4100).

CORRECTION: The $12,627,937 firm-fixed-price contract awarded to Creare LLC,* Hanover, New Hampshire, on Mar 19, 2024, was announced with an incorrect contracting activity and incorrect contract number. The announcement should read: Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124C0006).

Defense Logistics Agency

McRae Industries Inc.,* Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $14,615,478 modification (P00006) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1532) with two one-year option periods for general purpose and flight deck safety boots. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is March 22, 2025. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Air Force

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a contract totaling $11,384,128. This contract will provide the ability to track and display space objects in support of a surveillance radar program and associated travel. Work will be performed at various locations in the continental U.S. and outside the U.S. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 11, 2025. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition and building partner capacity funds in the amount of $11,384,127 are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is AFLCMC/HBNK at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts. (FA2383-24-CB005) (Awarded Feb. 29, 2024, with an early effective date of Feb. 12, 2024)

*Small Business