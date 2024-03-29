Headlines — March 29

News

New analysis of Air Force suicides explores contributing factors

Gallows humor. Toxic or disengaged leadership. High operational demands. Rampant and normalized alcohol use. Unwillingness to seek help or show weakness.

What troops and families need to know about filing taxes in 2024

It’s that time of year again — tax season. And April 15 is just around the corner.

UK firm supports Ukrainian armed forces in drone tech race

In an anonymous warehouse in southern England, engineers at Evolve Dynamics are working on technology that could help keep Ukraine’s reconnaissance drones in the sky even after Russia tries to jam them electronically.

Russia strikes Ukraine’s Kharkiv with aerial bombs for the first time since 2022

Russia struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv with aerial bombs Wednesday for the first time since 2022, killing at least one civilian and wounding 16 others, local officials said.

Air Force

Air Force selects Lockheed Martin Syracuse to build radars for combat training

Lockheed Martin has won a U.S. Air Force competition to build a new type of training radar at its plant in suburban Syracuse, and locked down its first contract for a potentially lucrative long-term program.

F-22 retirement in 2030 unlikely as USAF looks to spend $7.8 billion on it before then

The Air Force seems to be rethinking its plan to start retiring the F-22 around 2030, as its spending plans for the air dominance fighter go well beyond that date, according to the service’s fiscal 2025 budget request.

Space Force

Space Force to upgrade sensors for in-orbit testing, training

As the Space Force looks to improve its live testing and training capabilities, the service is considering upgrading existing satellites with more robust sensors to support that mission.

Learning to win the electromagnetic ‘chess game’ with this Space Force aggressor squadron

Occupying terrain is a fundamental principle of warfare, even if that terrain is the electromagnetic spectrum and mostly invisible to the naked eye. That’s where the Space Force’s 527th Space Aggressor Squadron teaches a wide range of military units how to hold their “ground.”

What is the Space Force’s new Futures Command?

Officials announced a fourth field command as part of the Air Force’s massive reoptimization effort.

Saltzman pushes need for ‘actionable’ space domain awareness

The Space Force is ramping up its investment in domain awareness to stay ahead in the increasingly contested space environment, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman described the effort as essential to his “Competitive Endurance” theory meant to guide the entire service.

Defense

BAE demos platform that gives Army AMPVs turret system options

BAE Systems showed off a universal top plate that allows the Army’s Armored Multipurpose Vehicle to easily swap turrets for different mission roles.

Following AESA radar first flight on F-16, Aselsan eyes 5th-gen aircraft integration

A new radar from Turkish firm Aselsan quietly performed its maiden flight on a US-built F-16 fighter jet last month, a step in the right direction for Ankara which has been struggling to bring its air force up to a fifth-generation level.

Veterans

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home ex-superintendent admits to neglect

The former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers Home, where at least 76 veterans died in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has admitted to five charges of neglect but will serve no prison time.

Army veteran recalls helping flip over SUV involved in Daytona Beach crash

An Army veteran did not hesitate to help Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed two SUVs collide in Daytona Beach.